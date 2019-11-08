Midlothian schools earn prestigious sport award

Twenty Midlothian schools have received a prestigious award from sportscotland in recognition of their commitment to putting sport at the heart of the school ethos.

The sportscotland School Sport Award is presented for innovation and achievement in delivering school sport and physical activity, with 747 schools across the country now in possession of an award.

The number of gold schools across Scotland now stands at an all-time high of 399, an increase of 40.5% from last year’s total of 284.

A further 274 schools achieved silver and 74 bronze after a significant number of schools completed their continuous improvement journey towards the gold award.

In Midlothian, Bonnyrigg Primary, Roslin Primary and Tynewater Primary were the new gold winners this year, doubling the number of gold schools in the area to six.

Cornbank St Jame’s Primary, King’s Park Primary and Lasswade High already held gold awards.

Bilston Primary, Burnbrae Primary, Dalkeith High, Glencorse Primary, Lawfield Primary, Mayfield Primary, Penicuik High, St David’s High and St David’s RC Primary earned silver status while Gorebridge Primary, Newtongrange Primary, Paradykes Primary, Stobhill Primary and Strathesk Primary achieved bronze.

Education Secretary John Swinney commented: “Participation in sport and physical activity has an immensely positive impact on young people, improving their health, confidence and motivation.

“The record number of gold ratings is testament to the hard work of teachers and staff across the country in putting sport at the heart of the curriculum.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “It’s testament to the work of a variety of partners, including thousands of pupils, parents, volunteers and teachers, that we can now say this is a record-breaking year for the School Sport Award.”