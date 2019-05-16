Petition for SFA to reconsider Bonnyrigg Rose's rejection from Lowland League reaches 1500 signatures

A petition which was set up to have the SFA reconsider their decision to reject Bonnyrigg Rose's membership to the Lowland League has reached 1500 signatures just a week after being set up.

Despite winning the round round robin play-off with Broxburn Athletic and Penicuik Athletic to be crowned East of Scotland Champions, Rose will not be able to join the Lowland League next season due to not meeting the SFA's criteria for member status.

Rose saw their application rejected on the grounds that the club are not compliant with current Entry Level criteria – specifically provision of floodlighting.

Understandably, Rose and their supporters as well as supporters of several other clubs across the region were far from happy with the decision and one man even took it a step further.

Alistair Davies started the petition to grant Bonnyrigg entry to the Lowland League, which can still be signed HERE, just over a week ago.

Davies, who himself is an Auchinleck Talbot fan, feels an injustice has been done to Rose through this decision.

He said: "I set the petition up just to raise awareness about what happened to Bonnyrigg which I think is absolutely ridiculous.

"We hit 500 signatures in the first 24 hours and it's obviously slowed down a bit since then which isn't a surprise but if it can keep getting shared and publicised then hopefully that number will keep ticking over.

"The website will send a notification to the SFA and I think they will be aware of it now as it's been in a few papers.

"I'm not a Bonnyrigg fan but I set the petition up because I believe in fairness.

"Bonnyrigg have earned their right to play in the Lowland League and I beleive if you earn something you should get it."