Petition started to change decision on Bonnyrigg Rose SFA application

A Change.org petition has been set up aiming to reverse the decision made on Bonnyrigg Rose's application to join the Scottish Football Association.

Rose saw their application to join the SFA rejected on the grounds that the club are not compliant with current Entry Level criteria – specifically provision of floodlighting.

Since then there has been a swell of online support for Rose, claiming the decision to be unfair on the East of Scotland Champions.

The petition, which can be signed HERE, has just under 600 signatures at the time of writing.

The decision not to accept them in to the SFA means that Bonnyrigg will no be able to enter the Lowland League next season despite winning the three way round robin play-off with Broxburn Athletic and Penicuik to be crowend East of Scotland Champions.

A number of officials from other clubs who have had their applications accepted have voiced their displeasure at the decision to reject Bonnyrigg, including Camelon manager Gordon Herd.

Camelon travel to Carmuirs Park tonight (Thursday, May 9, 2019) to face Rose in the semi-finals of the Football Nation Cup and their gaffer believes Bonnyrigg have been unfarily treated.

He said: "Bonnyrigg have just gone through a gruelling season to win promotion and for them to be refused promotion on a technicality, considering Bonnyrigg and Camelon were two of the first clubs to announce they were moving (to the East of Scotland League), it's disappointing.

"Bonnyrigg were one of the first to move into the East of Scotland and without them a lot of clubs would have waited back.

"They have gained promotion fairly and it's going be taken away from them on a technicality and it's very, very unfair. But that's the SFA for you."

That game is scheduled for a 6:45pm kick off.