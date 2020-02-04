Pupils praised for their sporting commitment

Two school pupils from Bonnyrigg have been named as sportscotland’s Young Ambassadors of the Month for January in recognition of their commitment to developing sporting opportunities for their classmates and in the local community.

Fiona Dodds and Samantha Laing of Lasswade High School have been instrumental in the planning and delivery of a number of events within their school since attending the sportscotland Young Ambassadors conferences at Murrayfield.

With the help of fellow pupils Kira Urquhart Smith and Mia Tracey they have helped to organise and promote their clubbercise event which saw over 150 girls take part for Active Girls Day and helped deliver an inter-house dance off for S1 pupils.

They have also taken time out of their timetables to recognise sporting success by awarding sporting colour badges at year group assemblies, as well as promoting sport amongst younger year groups.

All four girls have recently signed up to joining Midlothian’s Young People’s Sport Panel where they are keen to expand their role by increasing sporting opportunities in the wider community.

The girls were nominated by their Active Schools coordinator and mentor Judith Clyne-Parker who said: “The four girls have gone over and above what we have asked from them. They are fully committed to their role and give their opinions and act as a pupil voice openly and honestly.

“Any task they are given they complete to the highest standard and when facing challenges use their initiative to overcome any barriers.”