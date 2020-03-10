Rose cannot afford to lose any more ground

Bonnyrigg Rose know there is no room for error in their remaining few fixtures of the current Lowland League season.

A 1-1 draw at home to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday afternoon handed further initiative to Barry Ferguson’s Kelty Hearts.

With six games of the league season to go, the Fifers are five points ahead of Rose, with both having played the same amount of games.

The visit of Kelty to New Dundas Park on March 28 has taken on added significance.

But there’s still plenty of football to play between now and then and Rose have to make sure there are no more slip ups and hope Kelty have an off day somewhere.

This weekend Rose host Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Things are boiling up nicely in the East of Scotland Premier, too.

Penicuik have been cementing their place in mid-table of the division but will look to make up ground on those above them this weekend when they host Broxburn Athletic.

Whitehill Welfare continue their scrap to get away from the wrong end of the league when they face Dundonald Bluebell.

Although sitting second bottom of the league, Welfare, crucially, have games in hand over those above them which they’ll look to capitalise on.

Newtongrange aren’t so fortunate and continue to prop up the division.

Things don’t get any easier on Saturday when they make the journey into the central belt to face Camelon.

In the EoS Division One, mid-table Dalkeith Thistle are away from home to Stirling University.

Arniston Rangers play host to Preston Athletic and Easthouses Lily are away to Tweedmouth Rangers.