Swimming club clinch Top Club trophy

Strong performances by a group of Midlothian Swimming Club swimmers, saw them win the Top Club trophy as well as a raft of individual medals at the Livingston & District Dolphins Graded Meet at the weekend.

The youngsters, led by their coaches, Gilbert Kirkwood and Dean Sewell, took part in a fast and furious day of competition, which saw them race not only in heats but also in finals.

Speaking of their success, Head Coach, Colin Barton said, “I’m absolutely delighted for them all.

“A large number of the meets we compete in operate on the basis of heat-declared winners so you race once in any given event and the fastest swimmers medal.

“Racing in heats and then again in finals is a challenge that they don’t get to experience very often and for some of the younger members of the team, this was their first opportunity to compete in this format.

“It requires real focus to keep your level up throughout a long and busy day of racing and to then try to swim even faster in the finals.

“When you’re racing in multiple events, it can be pretty gruelling.

“I’m very proud of how they all rose to the challenge and of their individual achievements.

“And of course, bringing home the coveted Dolphin trophy for Top Club is the icing on the cake.

“That really gives the whole club confidence and an example to aspire to when they next compete.”