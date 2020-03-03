Tough conditions greet the runners for Lasswade race

The 39th instalment of Lasswade Athletics Annual Ten Mile Road Race proved to be one of the toughest in its history as weather conditions came close to preventing the race going ahead.

Overnight and morning downpours had left two sections of the course under almost a foot of water and impassable to most vehicles.

This did not however make it impassable for the 200 athletes who arrived on the day, and after consultation the race went ahead as planned.

Huge congratulations go out to all the runners who took part in the race, and conquered the harsh underfoot conditions.

On such a day simply finishing the race was to prove a mighty challenge, however that is exactly what happened.

It may well be the hardest race most of them ever run, but it will also be one that none of them ever forget.

On such a day you would have expected times to go out of the window, however that also did not happen.

From the start Corstorphine AAC runner Michael Crawley and Lasswade AC runner Christian Graham set a blistering pace, pulling away from the field and pushing each other on every step of the way.

This was all the more remarkable given that at just 19 years old Christian was one of the youngest to have run this race.

All the way through Roslin Glen and past Auchendinny the two raced on neck and neck, however in the closing miles Michael managed to establish a decent lead.

Despite a spirited finish from Christian he could not close the gap as the pair made their way through the most treacherous sections of the course, with Michael negotiating the final challenges to come home winner.

Michael Crawley finished in a remarkable time of just 53m and 48s, over three mins faster than last year’s race which itself was one of the faster organisers have had.

Finishing just 21 seconds behind Christian Graham finished second overall and first in the Under 20 age group.

Another top performance came from Telfer Gray. Like Christian, Telfer is another young runner with a bright future.

The U20 Central AC athlete couldn’t hold the pace of the front two but was strong throughout and finished third in a time of 59 min 05 seconds.

Last year’s winner Adam Gray returned again for this year’s race and produced another fine run finishing in fourth place.

First up for the women was unattached athlete Catriona Probert who ran a strong race throughout.

After establishing a lead over the rest of the women in the field, she finished in another great time of 70.17.

Second place went to Dundee Hawkhill Harriers runner Gemma Dolan in a time of 71.05, with Edinburgh AC’s Lyndsey Fraser not far behind in third.

Winners of the Female Team event was Edinburgh Running Network, with the men’s team prize going to Penicuik Harriers for the second year in a row.

On the day though everyone who competed, from first to last, was a winner. Pushing themselves to the extreme and carrying on until the end when most would have given up.

A spokesman for the event said: “A special mention should also go out to the volunteers who turned out in force to support the event and ensure that, despite the conditions, the event went ahead as well as it did.

“The race will return again next year. Same time, same place, and with a bit of luck, completely different weather.”

A full list of the winners, in each of the different age categories, can be found on the Lasswade AC website: www.lasswade-ac.org.uk.