Tour of Britain brings out crowds on way through Midlothian
Fans turned put in force to cheer some of the world’s top cyclists on their way through Midlothian on Saturday.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:21 pm
The seventh, and penultimate, stage of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain took the riders on a 194.8 kilometre route from Hawick to Edinburgh, passing through Midlothian via Dalkeith and Lasswade – with the bridge over the River Esk in Lasswade one of the popular vantage points.
The day’s honours went to Belgium's Yves Lampaert who outsprinted American Matteo Jorgenson.
The week-long race finished in Aberdeen on Sunday with Belgium’s Tour de France stage winner Wout van Aert taking the final stage and overall victory.