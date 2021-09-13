Tour of Britain brings out crowds on way through Midlothian

Fans turned put in force to cheer some of the world’s top cyclists on their way through Midlothian on Saturday.

By Ian MacLean
Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated Monday, 13th September 2021, 5:21 pm
Tour of Britain riders cross the bridge over the River Esk during their stage from Hawick to Edinburgh (pic: Joe Gilhooley)

The seventh, and penultimate, stage of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain took the riders on a 194.8 kilometre route from Hawick to Edinburgh, passing through Midlothian via Dalkeith and Lasswade – with the bridge over the River Esk in Lasswade one of the popular vantage points.

The day’s honours went to Belgium's Yves Lampaert who outsprinted American Matteo Jorgenson.

The week-long race finished in Aberdeen on Sunday with Belgium’s Tour de France stage winner Wout van Aert taking the final stage and overall victory.