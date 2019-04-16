Winning start for Fife racers Jodie Chalk and Superbikes’ Greg Gilfillan

Scottish and Melville Club Championship racers began their 2019 season at East Fortune in cold weather with a low track temperature and cold tyres that led to several crashes causing lengthy hold-ups on Saturday and due to the 6pm curfew several of Saturday’s races were run on Sunday morning.

Greg Gilfillan won the Frank Dignan race, with the trophy presented by Ashleigh Gare, Frank’s daughter, and Jodie Chalk was voted the winner for the Jim Oliver Trophy presented by Wendy Oliver, Jim’s daughter.

Prestonpans teenager Adon Davie East Fortune

In the Scottish CB500 Championship class, last year’s CB500 Champion, also Scottish Racer of the Year, Jodie Chalk from Fife qualified in second place and took her first closely-fought race win over runner-up Allan Brookbanks by 1.99 seconds and was 4.20 seconds ahead of third place finisher, Keith Shepherd. In race 2, held over until Sunday, Chalk was narrowly pipped to the winning line by Shepherd by 0.319 seconds with Brookbank in third place. In both Sunday races Chalk was back to her winning form with Sadler runner-up and Shepherd in third place.

In the Scottish Superbikes Championship Greg Gilfillan from Fife qualified on pole and in the first three races was first to the chequered flag while Ewan Gray was runner-up three times. Callum Grigor finished third in the first two races and William Monie was third in race three. Grigor failed to start race three and he had a DNF in the last Superbike race won by Gray with Gilfillan runner-up and Gary Reid in third place.

Adon Davie, the Prestonpans teenager was on form all weekend qualifying in pole position and taking all four race wins with Greg Haylott, Simon Payling and Jay Munro sharing runner-up and third places.

The next race meeting at East Fortune will be over the weekend of 18-19 May.