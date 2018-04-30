Penicuik 1-0 Camelon

These two rival teams met for the third time, with Camelon previously holding the upper hand after a victory and a draw against Penicuik Athletic.

However, a quarter-final place was at stake and only a piece of football magic by Lumbert Kateleza saw Penicuik progress to the last eight.

Cuikie started the brighter and on the half-hour mark a swift break from defence saw Ponton cut the ball back to Kyle Sampson at the edge of the box but his powerful strike went inches wide with keeper Shaw beaten.

In the 39th minute, Camelon’s bustling striker, Sneddon, got off a shot that was slightly deflected, but Allison saved comfortably leaving it goal-less at the break.

Five minutes into the second half and Penicuik keeper Kyle Allison pulled off an excellent save to turn a Docherty shot round the post for a corner before Shaw was called into action at the other end.

Camelon’s task was made all the more harder when they were reduced to ten men in the 53rd minute as Herron picked up a second yellow and then a red and headed for an early bath.

His dismissal put his team mates under pressure as Penicuik sought to take took full advantage of the extra man.

Sampson was set up by Forbes but his effort flew over.

Penicuik continued to ramp up the pressure Ponton could not believe it when his net bound header was brilliantly saved by Shaw before substitute Kateleza’s shot was deflected wide.

However, the excellent striker was not to be denied and, following a throw in to Penicuik, he went on a dazzling run, leaving defenders in his wake to stroke the ball low past Shaw to break the deadlock.

Camelon’s response was almost immediate as striker Sneddon shot for goal from the restart, spotting Allison off his line.

The shot-stopper got his hand to the ball as he crashed off the woodwork and gathered it at the second attempt. Penicuik continued to dominate play, and progressed to the quarter final against local rivals Bonnyrigg Rose.