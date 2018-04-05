Penicuik 1-1 Camelon

Penicuik Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw by Camelon at a bitterly cold and wet Penicuik Park last Saturday.

Cuikie are still in second place in the East Superleague though after Linlithgow Rose and Broxburn both lost to Sauchie Juniors and Lochee United respectively.

Penicuik started brightly and in the sixth minute Aaron Somerville saw his first shot blocked and the rebound saved by keeper Shaw. However, the visitors led when Skinner headed home a free kick two minutes later.

Johnny Harvey’s men were stung into action and Aaron Ponton saw his shot blocked before his follow up went inches past the upright.

Penicuik had a great chance inside the penalty box, but hesitation saw the opportunity lost and a long clearance picked out Sneddon, but Penicuik keeper Kyle Allison saved comfortably.

In the 35th minute, Camelon keeper Shaw came to the rescue when he stuck out a foot to block a shot and immediately afterwards saved a Somerville strike.

Then an inch perfect cross by Ryan Baptie brought out an instinctive save by Shaw to deny Somerville.

In the final minute of the half midfielder Callum Connolly was through with only the keeper to beat, but again Shaw came to the rescue with a top drawer save leaving the visitors still 1-0 ahead at half time .

In the opening minute of the second half, a through ball by Sam Jones picked out Somerville.

He got round the keeper but Shaw recovered quickly to smother the ball. In the 51st minute, a swift break by Camelon saw Sneddon shrug off defenders but a superbly timed tackle prevented the striker from scoring. The striker was through on goal not long after but blasted high and wide.

Five minutes later, Penicuik’s best chance of the game came as Somerville’s header skimmed the bar but he wasn’t to be denied on 73 minutes when he headed home his 15th goal of the season from Ponton’s free kick.

Both sides tried hard to snatch the winning goal. On-loan Haddington striker Andrew Sinclair saw his deflected shot saved well by Shaw as the spoils were shared.