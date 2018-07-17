Penicuik 1-4 Auchinleck Talbot: Visitors win Montgomery Memorial Trophy

Auchinleck Talbot clinched the inaugural Adam Montgomery Memorial Trophy after a 4-1 win over Penicuik at Penicuik Park last Saturday.

The exhibition clash was held in honour of the former Midlothian Provost and councillor who died on January 10 this year. Montgomery was a major supporter of Cuikie and had strong connections with Auchinleck where he grew up.

A minute’s applause was keenly observed by the crowd at the beginning of the game, which saw Adam’s son Ross play for Penicuik as a trialist and captain for the day.

Ross also received the fully autographed match ball to mark the special occasion which saw the Scottish Junior Cup holders and East of Scotland Cup new boys on display for photographs.

New Penicuik striker Wayne McIntosh wasted little time in making an impression after joining from Bonnyrigg Rose, finding the target after just nine minutes in to his home debut with a fine left foot shoot.

Penicuik boss Johnny Harvey saw his brother Ross playing for Auchinleck in the no.2 jersey and putting in a fine shift for the Talbot.

In 18 minutes a Ryan Baptie free kick went just inches wide but five minutes later a fumble by keeper Billy Bald, making a guest appearance, saw Talbot’s Kemp take advantage to net the equaliser at 1-1.

Penicuik chased a quick response but Wayno’s header was just off target followed by an Aaron Somerville effort too straight at Talbot keeper Andrew Leishman.

In 38 minutes a Penicuik move saw a good shot from Montgomery well saved by Leishman but just two minutes before half time, the Talbot led 2-1 with a second goal netted by Steven White, Ross Harvey assisted.

In 66 minutes Talbot went 3-1 ahead with a crucial strike from sub McCracken who finished off a mazy run netting through Bald’s legs.

And just three minutes later Shankland made it four with a powerful finish. McIntosh’s effort rebounded off the post late on as Talbot took the honours.

Penicuik Athletic: Bald, Caddow, Baptie, Forbes, Young, Connolly, Somerville, Ponton, Salazar, McIntosh, R.Montgomery. Subs: Williams, Barr, Jamieson, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.