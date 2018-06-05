Penicuik Athletic 3-1 Dundonald Bluebell

Penicuik Athletic put in an impressive display to beat Dundonald Bluebell 3-1 and reach the final of the East of Scotland Cup.

Aaron Ponton put Cuikie ahead and substitute Aaron Somerville’s doubled their advantage early in the second half before he put gloss on the scoreline with his second of the game and his 50th for the club.

Dundonald grabbed a consolation but it mattered little to the scoreline as Cuikie booked their place in the final to face the Cupholders Tranent this Saturday at Prestonfield in Linlithgow.

The clash was full of action from the start with a fourth minute deflected shot from Bluebell’s Archie Campbell well taken by home keeper Kyle Allison.

At the other end a Ponton shot only just missed the far post with Bell’s keeper James Lennox beaten.

The best chance for the hosts in the opening period fell to Lumbert Kateleza but his headed effort drifted over.

There wasn’t much between the teams that finished in third and fourth place in the Superleague.

A chance at the other end for Dundonald saw Ross Drummond set up Barry Sibanda but he too was just inches wide of the target.

The first quarter of the semi final remained goalless in front of a big crowd.

But eventually in 33 minutes the stalemate was broken, with the opening goal from Penicuik coming from Ponton who slotted home to put Cuikie ahead.

The heavy rain continued into the second half as straightaway boss Johnny Harvey made two substitutions with Gary Hamilton and Aaron Somerville coming on.

Within two minutes the move paid off with Somerville’s glancing header from a corner nestling in the Bluebell net.

Penicuik were on top now and pressing for a third goal as an excellent run and shot from Kateleza forced an excellent save from Lennox.

And it was 13 unlucky minutes into the second half for Dundonald as they went 3-0 behind with super sub Somerville heading home a McCrory-Irving cross to seal Penicuik’s place in the final.

Somerville chased his hat trick in 65 minutes but his shot was too high.

Dundonald gained a consolation goal in 78 minutes when Lewis McKenna headed home though Penicuik appealed in vain to referee Alan Hogg that the goal was offside.

Penicuik Athletic: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Hume, Young, Connolly, McCrory-Irving, Jones, Subs: Hamilton, Somerville, Sampson, MacDonald, Baptie.