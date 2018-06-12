Penicuik hungry for more success, says Johnny Harvey

Johnny Harvey believes Penicuik Athletic’s first East Of Scotland Cup victory in 107 years was a signal of intent as the ‘rookie Cuikie’ ended their junior adventure with a 2-0 win over Tranent at Prestonfield.

Second-half goals from skipper Craig Hume and Aaron Somerville were enough to give the Midlothian outfit the perfect send-off before heading to the East Of Scotland League next season.

Johnny Harvey said: “It’s brilliant that we’ve capped off our time in the East Juniors with a trophy, all credit to the boys though, it typifies the season we’ve had with success on the park, they’ve dug deep and thoroughly deserved it.

“Going forward this can only mean good things for the team as we try and compete to get into the Lowland League next year, this has given them a wee taste for that.”

Penicuik led just after the hour mark through captain Craig Hume who was unmarked at Scott McCrory-Irving’s in-swinging corner and powered a header into the net.

Then in the dying minutes, Penicuik talisman Somerville pounced on Horne’s goalkeeping error before watching the ball trundle into the empty net.

The goalscorer said: “I’m glad to get on the scoresheet but I feel for the goalie. The young lad must’ve had a bit of nerve and should’ve stepped up and smashed it up the park but I was happy to see it go in, I certainly wasn’t going to chase it down.

“It was tough after the Nitten semi-final so we’ve game back from that stronger, and dug real deep to grind out the result.

“I’m buzzing for them and it means we can come in next season off the back of winning something to give us a bit of confidence in the East of Scotland League.”

Tranent boss Max Christie said: “I thought we played well and the game was pretty even at most points. We gave away two silly goals, a free header and a freak mistake from the goalie, fair play to them but they were the better team in the end.”