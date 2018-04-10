Pool: Midlothian players win U15s European Championship

Three talented young pool players from Midlothian helped Scotland U15s B team win the 8-ball European Pool Championship in Bridlington in Yorkshire last week.

Aaron Raine (14), from St David’s High School, captained the side, with Ethan Hermiston (14), (Lasswade High) and Kieran Kay (13), (Gracemount High) and Ryan Martin (9) from Forfar completing the quartet.

After seeing off England B1’s 8-5 in the semis it was an all-Scottish affair in the final, with the B’s beating the B1’s 8-5 to lift the coveted trophy.

All three Midlothian players attend Dalkeith pool academy, which is on every Tuesday from 5-7pm for anyone under 15 free of charge at The Corner Pocket pool and Snooker hall in Buccleuch Street.

The Academy is ran by Brian York, Jenny Lawson and Ross Fernie, who is a professional pool player and is playing for the men’s A team this week. Ross gives up his time to coach the children every Tuesday.

Brian managed the Scotland under 18s B team, who narrowly missed out on the final losing 13-9 to eventual winners England B. Jenny is playing for ladies A team this week.