Ruby is crowned European solo champion

A Beeslack High School pupil left judges in a spin as she claimed gold at the European Cup in twirling.

Ruby Quinn (14) has been training since she was three years old and her hard work and determination paid off as she staved off competition from over 500 competitors across Europe to be crowned Solo Champion in Ireland earlier in July.

She also placed third for Two Baton, fourth in the freestyle event and sixth in the team event with her team-mates from Edinburgh Twirling Academy.

It was a proud moment for the Bilston girl and her family – mum Nicola, dad John and brother Cameron (16).

Nicola told the Advertiser: “She’s competed in national competitions and has placed first for them before but we did not expect to do what she did. She was up against countries like France and Italy who are top of their game.

“We’re so proud of her, everybody is really happy. Her coach Claire Dobson said she and all the girls did really well. She trains five times a week, she works really hard and I’m glad to see it paying off.”