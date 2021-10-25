The Lasswade defence swamps West's Iestyn Humphries (pic: John Cameron)

On paper it looked to be a tough, top-of-the-table encounter against an in-form West side just two points behind leaders Lasswade.

And it was the hosts who made the better start at Burnbrae. The Milngavie side kicked off with a light breeze at their backs and in bright sunshine and followed the kick up well.

They pinned the visitors down, earning an easy penalty within two minutes which Owen Hourston converted into a three-point lead.

Not for the first time this season it took a while for the Midlothian side to settle and 10 minutes had gone before their first incursion into West territory.

While there though they mauled and rucked from a 20 metre lineout and Grieg was in possession at the touch down.

West were giving as good as they got at this stage. Twice they broke through the Lasswade line and it needed a scramble defence to bring them down just short.

On the half hour, their efforts were rewarded when a short range lineout set up a catch and driving maul for Scott Simpson to restore their three-point lead.

Lasswade picked up the pace in the last 10 minutes of the half and another lineout and drive gave Cook the try this time.

Matt Smith was back to his more normal kicking form with the conversion to give Lasswade a 12-8 half-time lead, but with the game still appearing to be very much in the balance.

However the visitors flew out of the blocks from the restart and within minutes had a five-metre scrum. Quick ball was whipped to Sutherland to swerve his way to the line with Smith converting.

It was almost entirely one way traffic from here on as despondency began to set in to the home side.

Lockhart scored the best try of the afternoon, the ball going through the hands of the Lasswade backs before reaching the left wing who secured the try bonus.

Then Kyle Smith ghosted through the line to walk in under the posts and with four minutes to go a less subtle Robertson tapped a five metre penalty to barge over the line.

Already the obvious candidate for man of the match, in the dying minute Robertson used the same ploy to gift Gladstone the final try.

Smith converted all the tries and with a penalty at the start of the third quarter contributed 15 points to the half century final score.