Lasswade's Dale Robertson takes the attack to Murrayfield (pic: Dean Gibb)

The Hawthornden side fielded a team with eight changes from the previous week's win at Greenock, meaning that in just two games they have already called upon 27 different players.

Whether this demonstrates strength in depth, or something less hopeful, remains to be seen but most of the changes were forced rather than based on performance.

Lasswade kicked off into that breeze and Murrayfield quickly worked the ball out of their half but then spilled it.

The home used their first possession to surge up the park and a melee crossed the line from which Nisbet emerged as the try scorer.

Lasswade were five points up after just 73 seconds and Matt Smith added the extra two from wide out.

Wanderers quickly recovered and it became a much more equal struggle in which Lasswade was slightly ahead up front while Murrayfield’s strength lay out in the backs.

Murrayfield used Lachlan Lee’s long range accuracy to claw back six points, but in the closing minutes of the half Lasswade forced a goal line drop out which went straight into touch.

From the 5m scrum Robertson picked up at No 8 and forced his way over.

Smith converted but there was just enough time in the half for another Lee penalty to close the gap to 14-9 at the break.

On the hour Smith converted a penalty to extend the lead to eight points.

That lead was soon under threat when a Murrayfield forward intercepted some careless offloading and seemed to have a clear run to the line, but was chased down and bundled into touch just metres short by Johno Kay.

However the visitors did get a try in the closing minutes when, from a scrum on halfway ,they got the ball quickly to winger Calum Marshall who had the space and pace to run the 50 metres to the line.