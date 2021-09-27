Lasswade try to find a way through the Howe of Fife defences (pic: Dean Gibb)

The victory was Lasswade’s fourth in a row and keeps them second in the league, just a bonus point behind Hillhead Jordanhill.

Howe arrived at Hawthornden in confident mood after drubbing West of Scotland 82-10 the previous week.

And within three minutes No 8 Allen had crossed the line with Aitken’s conversion putting them seven points up.

The hosts soon settled and it became more of a contest between the 22s with Lasswade having a slight edge up front and things fairly even in the backs.

Playing into the wind, it took Lasswade 15 minutes to set up a lineout five metres out and a home speciality catch and drive allowed Greig to touch down wide.

The breeze deflected Smith’s usually reliable conversion attempt.

Four minutes later Clarke found a gap to take play from halfway into the Howe 22 and a series of rucks closed the rest of the gap and Greig grabbed his second try. Smith opened the gap to seven points.

It was hard graft again for the remainder of the second quarter which was nearly over when Lasswade earned a lineout 10 metres out.

When the catch and drive faltered it needed a couple of rucks to set Cook up to force his way over the line. Smith made the two for a 19-7 half time score.

In spite of using the breeze to keep Howe pinned in their half, Lasswade could not find a way through and five minutes into the last quarter they used Smith to convert a penalty and open a three-score gap of 15 points.

With the fourth, bonus point try within reach, Lasswade kept up the pressure and with two minutes to spare they used goal-line penalties to set up five metre scrums.

On the second attempt, Catterall picked up at the base and dived over to score his first points for the first XV. The breeze again deceived Smith leaving the final score at 27-7.