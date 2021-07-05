Mike Jones of Lasswade was called up by Scotland for the Under-20 Six Nations. (Pic SNS/Scottish Rugby)

With three defeats out of three so far it’s not been the most successful campaign for Scotland

But it’s one the former Lasswade High School pupil will always remember after being called up for his Scotland under-20 debut.

Jones was listed as a replacement in the opening fixture, a 38-7 loss to Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park – where all the tournament matches are being played – and was called from the bench to replace Edinburgh Rugby’s Cole Lamberton early in the second half.

Jones, who began his rugby career with local club Lasswade RFC at the age of five, then got his first start in the next match against England, but unfortunately Scotland went down again, 31-12.

The 19-year-old tighthead prop was on the bench again for Scotland's third match, against Italy, last Thursday, again coming on as a replacement for Lamberton just before half-time in the Scots’ 43-3 loss.

Jones’s call-up continued his international progression, having previously represented Scotland at under-16 and under-18 levels.

Outside of rugby he has competed nationally in the shot putt.

Scotland were due to play their fourth match of the championship against France on Wednesday, before completing their schedule against Wales on Tuesday, July 13.