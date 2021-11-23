Lasswade v Hillhead Jordanhill - Captain Stephen Hunter doesn't quite get away (pic: Dean Gibb)

The Midlothian side maintained their 100 per cent winning record in a fixture rearranged from last month to move 13 points clear of closest challengers Berwick, albeit now with a game more played.

Injuries and absences tested the depth of the hosts’ strength and both the starting line-up and the bench up had a slightly vintage tinge.

The Glasgow visitors kicked off with the wind at their backs but within two minutes were five points behind as Lasswade broke up the wing and Orsi sprinted into the corner.

Lasswade v Hillhead Jordanhill - Matt Smith heads for the posts (pic: Dean Gibb)

The wind made further home scores more difficult for a time but helped Harte slot two penalties for the visitors to put them into the lead.

This was only temporary, though, and on the half hour some hard yards put Lasswade into the Hills 22 where Matt Smith spotted a gap and jinked his way to the posts to make his own conversion easier.

Even with the wind advantage Hills could not breach the home defence and had to settle for a third Harte penalty just before the interval to cut their half time deficit to 12-9.

After the break, with the wind now in their favour Lasswade ensured that play took place almost entirely at the Hills end.

The visitors defended well but on the hour mark, after a series of five metre scrums where Hills buckled under the pressure, a penalty try became inevitable.

Hunting the bonus point try, the hosts kept up the pressure and 10 minutes later, having had rucks stopped at the line a few times, Wilson picked up and dived over the top to touch down.

With five points already in the bag Lasswade were happy for Smith to add another three points when Hills went over the top of a ruck.

Five minutes later, Griffiths put the icing on the cake with the last move of the game. Fielding an attempted clearance on half way, he brushed off the first two attempts to bring him down and used his speed to round the last defender and go round under the posts for Smith to convert.