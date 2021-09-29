Sarah Law (left) in aaction during Scotland's dramatic win over Ireland in Parma (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Law converted Chloe Rollie’s try to give the Scots a 20-18 win in their final qualifcation tournamernt group match in Parma.

It was enough to knock out the Irish, semi-finalists in 2014, and send Scotland, who beat Spain but lost to group winners and automatic qualifiers Italy in their previous group games, through to a final qualification tournament next year.

They will face Samoa, Colombia and an as yet undecided Asian side with the winner taking the 12th and final spot at the finals in New Zealand in October.

Scotland led 13-5 before Ireland battled back to lead with the minutes ticking away. But then Rollie’s try gave replacement fly-half Sarah her shot at glory.

"Chloe had done an excellent job to get it close to the posts and in normal circumstances that wouldn't have been too difficult a kick,” she said.

"But obviously when it's an opportunity to go to a World Cup or not go to a World Cup that plays on your mind a little bit.

"It was just going through the processes and enjoying the moment after that. It was a combination of relief, excitement and joy - there's a few of us in the squad who have been around for a while and were involved in the past two World Cup qualification processes which obviously ended in a different way.

"Just thinking through how that felt and now being on the opposite side and knowing that you've still got a chance is just brilliant.

"Going into the tournament we were the fourth ranked team out of a tournament of four, so a lot of people had looked at that and hadn't expected us to win, or to be in second place.

"But we've been training together for the past 18 months because there hasn't been a huge amount of club rugby and the belief over the past 18 months has grown enormously.

"Our dream has been to represent Scotland on a world stage and that's what we're chasing.