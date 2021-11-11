Six tries without reply as Lasswade bid to strengthen top-table lead

Sam Humphries of Lasswade powers towards the Greenock line for a try (picture by Dean Gibb)

Greenock were up among the leaders when the 2020 season was abruptly curtailed but are in deep trouble this season.

Their one win from seven was by a single-point margin at home against Ardrossan, who are the only team between them and the bottom of the Division Three table, reports Richard Payne.

Meanwhile, at Lasswade, a couple of enforced absences brought Fraser Pearson on for Russell Gladstone and Andy Hall for Lucas Orsi but, otherwise, the team selection was fairly settled.

The same could not be said for the weather. Although the steady rain gave way to some sun and occasional showers, these were horizontal and driven by a strong, gusty wind.

Greenock kicked off with the wind at their backs and the hosts gathered on their own five metre line.

What followed was five minutes of disciplined, patient possession as the hosts worked their way up the pitch into the wind. The honour fell to Hall to complete the touchdown but the wind deflected Smith’s conversion.

From the restart, and after a short series of picks and drives in their half, Hall again found a gap and had Lockhart outside to round the last defender and sprint 25 metres to the line.

In eight minutes, Greenock were two tries down and had only touched the ball twice for the kick-off and the restart.

Greenock regrouped and were solid enough in the set pieces. They used the wind well to ensure Lasswade always had to start attacks from their own half – which was just what the hosts did five minutes into the second quarter. Greenock spilled the ball and Robertson pounced, countered and initiated his claim on player of the match.

Cook was on his shoulder to continue the move into the Greenock 22 and Humphries took the offload to drive through under the posts for an easier conversion and a 17-0 half-time score.

While play in the third quarter was mostly in the visitors’ half, the hour ticked by before a combined effort between backs and forwards ended with Greig touching down the bonus point try, with Smith adding the two points.

It was Greig again who crossed the line with 10 minutes to go after a short range line out and recycled ball from rucks.

Hunter added the sixth and final try in the dying minutes by gathering and returning a goal line drop-out. Smith was on target with both conversions to finalise the score at 38-0.

Lasswade’s unbeaten nine from nine record means that, even after allowing for games in hand, they are at least eight points clear of all the other teams who have all lost two or more games, including Hillhead, who were the early leaders but faltered again over the weekend at Howe of Fife.

Lasswade, like many other clubs, have a break this Saturday because of the Autumn Test at Murrayfield between Scotland and South Africa.