Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup: Fitting tribute to much loved footballer

The father of a junior footballer who was tragically killed on a night out outside a pub in Edinburgh says a game in honour of his son was a great success.



The Shaun Woodburn Memorial Cup was held at Ferguson Park, Rosewell between Whitehill Welfare and Bonnyrigg Rose last Sunday, with players past and present of both clubs involved.

A big crowd turned out for former junior footballer Shaun who played for both sides as well as Newtongrange Star during his life, which was cruelly cut short on Hogmanay 2017 whilst celebrating with friends. He was aged just 30.

Nearly £2000 was raised on the day for a charity of Shaun’s family’s choice.

After the game Kevin, Shaun’s dad, took to social media to thank those who had helped make the day such a great success, he tweeted: “A huge thanks to everyone involved today from Whitehill Welfare and Bonnyrigg Rose for a fantastic day in Shaun’s memory.

“To every one of the spectators, committees and all of the staff who helped make the day such a success. And finally all the players who came out to honour Shaun.”

There was a real gala atmosphere inside the ground as Penicuik and District Pipe Band played both teams onto the pitch.

The first half was contested by the current first teams of both sides before the legends entered the fray for the second 45.

Less than a minute into the second half Whitehill broke the deadlock.

Alan McDonagh rolled back the years with a great finish from the edge of the box.

On 64 minutes the visitors levelled with Steven Thomson finding the bottom corner with a low shot that gave Ryan McGurk no chance.

Two minutes later Thomson was inches away from giving his side the lead with his free kick from 25 yards striking the post and going to safety.

With the old legs tiring the game was getting more and more stretched and Whitehill regained the lead when Wayne McIntosh had all the time in the world to pick his spot from 10 yards.

And moments later McIntosh made it 3-1 heading in a Sonny Swanson corner at the back post.

In the last meaningful action of the game Swanson scampered clear and produced a brilliant lobbed finish over the keeper from outside the box that flew high into the net for his side’s fourth.

The result mattered little in the end, the day was about remembering Shaun.

Whitehill Welfare 1st 45: Dowie, Keane, Kerr, Reid, Manson, Lally, Mitchell, Neto, Lucas, Subs: Smith, McIntosh.

Bonnyrigg Rose 1st 45: Young, Watson, Martyniuk, White, Horne, Currie, Gray, Nelson, McGachie, Thomson, Swanson

Whitehill Welfare 2nd 45: McGurk, Cornet, Lee, McDiarmid, McCulloch, Swanson, Butler, Pryde, Walker, McIntosh, McDonagh

Bonnyrigg Rose 2nd 45: Young, Archibald, Chris Gray, Ross Gray, Grady, Burrell, Steel, Trialist, Watson, Thomson, Bunyan. Subs Little, Stewart, White,

Anderson.