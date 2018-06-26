Sporting projects in line for cash boost

Community-based sport and physical activity projects in Midlothian are in line to share in a £1 million cash investment, thanks to a new programme aimed at changing lives and creating a more inclusive and healthier nation.

The Changing Lives Through Sport and Physical Activity (CLTSPA) Fund is being launched in partnership between the Scottish Government, sportscotland, the Robertson Trust and Spirit of 2012, and will support organisations to deliver positive change in communities across the country.

The CLTSPA Fund is part of a wider £1.8million programme that provides additional resource into the sporting and community sector to better address individual and community needs through sport and physical activity and also to support them to become and stay active.

As part of the fund two-year grants ranging from £30,000 up to £70,000 will be available to partnerships meeting key criteria and delivering on the four CLTSPA themes of sport for inclusion, health and wellbeing, skills and communities.

The launch comes after a Sport For Change report in 2017 demonstrated that being active brings about positive changes beyond participation and can impact positively on the health and wellbeing of individuals, on their skills and learning, and on communities, ensuring a more inclusive and healthier nation.

Sport minister Aileen Campbell said: “The barriers to taking part in sport and physical activity are complex and varied, and through programmes like this we can help people overcome these issues and enjoy the clear benefits that sport and physical activity bring.”