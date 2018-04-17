St Andrews 1-4 Dalkeith Thistle

Dalkeith Thistle travelled to the picturesque town of St Andrews on a cracking day for football in good spirits following last week’s win at Bathgate.

The hosts have been having a tough time of it of late with a new manager appointed and a team line that contained no less than seven trialists – mostly from East Fife U19s.

But the Jags had a trialist in their starting line up too, giving young Cameron McBeth son of former Jag – Greg McBeth – a competitive debut for the first team, stepping up from the U19s.

And what a performance the youngster put in – composed on the ball and ferocious in the tackle – it’s hard to believe he is only 17.

The Jags took just eight minutes to get the first goal when Paul Tansey gathered, took a touch then slammed in a left-foot drive through a ruck of players past the Saints keeper.

The home side equalised on 24 minutes when another mistake at the back allowed No 15 to slam home from a few yards out.

Saints joy was very much shortlived as the Jags hit back straight when James Laing picked the ball up some 30 yards from goal, looked up and then curled a beautiful shot over the keeper.

The Jags sealed the points in the second half when Ross Connell powered a header past the Saints keeper from around 12 yards and Laing grabbed his second of the game and Dalkeith’s fourth after Adams’ shot had hit the bar.

The Saints saw themselves reduced to 10 men when the No 15 earned his second yellow for scything down Whitson as he powered past him.

There was still time for more Jags chances and on 87 minutes another Connell header was cleared off the line, and on 88 minutes Whitson went on another powerful run which saw his shot deflected wide for a corner.

The Jags now have a local derby at Arniston tonight (Wednesday) before the visit of Fauldhouse on Saturday.

Dalkeith: Easton, McQueenie, Murray, McBeth, Caddow, Connell, Muir, Laing, Tansey, Wales, Adams Subs: Whitson, McQueenie, Whyte, Buckley, McNeil.