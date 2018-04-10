Tranent Juniors 0-1 Penicuik Athletic

A goal of the season contender from Aaron Somerville sealed Penicuik Athletic’s place in the quarter-finals of the Fife and Lothians Cup after beating Tranent Juniors 1-0.

Cuikie started brightly but Tranent were certainly not appearing to be overawed.

A great through ball set winger Smith free but his low cross into the box was cut out by keeper Allison.

At the other end, Kateleza was just about to pull the trigger, but an excellent tackle denied the striker.

Penicuik’s hard work was rewarded in the 25th minute when Ponton broke down the left, cut back inside and laid the ball off to Somerville.

His first touch was poor, but his first-time volley from 20 yards was perfect as he lashed the ball into the back of the net with keeper Horne rooted to the spot.

On the half hour, a quick break by Tranent saw Paterson in on goal, but his shot was turned round the post for a corner.

Just before half time, Jones tried to curl a shot from the edge of the box, but his effort went wide of the upright.

Tranent came out for the second half raising their game and put Penicuik under pressure.

However, the Penicuik defence were solid with captain Hume leading by example.

Consequently, the home side’s efforts broke down in the last third of the park.

In the 59th minute, Miller had a chance for Tranent, but his hooked shot went a couple of yards wide of the goal.

Seven minutes later Tranent finally got round the back of the Penicuik defence, but the low cross into the box was well cut out by Allison.

Immediately afterwards, Penicuik’s first sortie into the opposition’s half saw a Ponton cross booted clear. In the 78th minute, with Tranent piling on the pressure,

A free kick was curled into the box and substitute Devlin had the easiest of tasks to knock the ball into the net, but he completely missed the ball and the danger was cleared.

Then in the 87th minute Connolly slotted the ball home off a free kick, but he was ruled offside. One minute later, a Tranent corner kick was met at the back post but the header hit the top of the bar and away for a goal kick.