Volunteers chip in and help Penicuik

Volunteers, working for Scottish Gas based in Granton, mucked in to give Penicuik Athletic facilities a fresh lick of paint and spring clean.

The helpers painted the toilet doors, ticket booths and the substitutes’ bench.

They also cleaned the enclosures and did a litter pick before giving the perimeter pitch barrier a fresh blue and white coat for the first time since the ground was built.

Flanked either side of the volunteers are Penicuik president John Fraser and Penicuik committee’s Alan Robertson.