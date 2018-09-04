Volunteers chip in and help Penicuik

Volunteers alongside Penicuik president John Fraser and Alan Robertson
Volunteers, working for Scottish Gas based in Granton, mucked in to give Penicuik Athletic facilities a fresh lick of paint and spring clean.

The helpers painted the toilet doors, ticket booths and the substitutes’ bench.

They also cleaned the enclosures and did a litter pick before giving the perimeter pitch barrier a fresh blue and white coat for the first time since the ground was built.

Flanked either side of the volunteers are Penicuik president John Fraser and Penicuik committee’s Alan Robertson.