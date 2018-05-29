White: We don't half make it difficult for ourselves

Bonnyrigg Rose finally clinched the Superleague title on Saturday - but boss David White couldn’t enjoy a second of it.



Rose arrived at Hill of Beath’s Keir’s Park knowing that a solitary point would be enough for them to edge clear of Linlithgow Rose.

A large band of travelling fans travelled across the Forth ready to party as they prepare to bid farewell to the junior ranks and join the East of Scotland League set-up.

But for the majority of the match things didn’t go to plan, with Kevin Fotheringham’s side racing into a 2-0 lead at the break.

Rose had to dig deep, and a dominant second 45 saw them grab the two goals needed to wrap up the title.

Boss White said: “Where do I start? We don’t half make it difficult for ourselves. First half, I don’t think it was a penalty, but we’re 2-0 down at half time.

“But I knew the character we have in the squad and we would create chances in the second half. It was just a case of whether we got that break.

“We got it and for Lee Currie to finish it with that free-kick, he’s done that four or five times this season, and has it in his locker. I’m delighted to get over the line.

“I would have liked to have enjoyed it a bit more because I certainly never enjoyed that 90 minutes.”

Bonnyrigg have more than merited their title win for a dominant season which has seen them lead from the front and refuse to let their advantage slip.

White paid tribute to his players and also those behind the scenes for all doing their bit.

He added: “Throughout the season they’ve been tremendous. The whole squad; everybody has played their part. It’s been a massive effort from everybody, Neil Janczyk, Jonny Stewart helping out coaching wise, ‘Budgie’, Danielle, ‘Yano’ coming in, Charlie, Brendan and Bob - they all deserve it.

“Our main aim was to win the league and we’re over the line now. I’m delighted."

The manager admits the performance wasn’t the greatest in Fife - but all that mattered was that the job got completed.

“We weren’t at our best but their ‘keeper has made a couple of tremendous saves in the first half to keep us out,” he said.

“We got hit by a couple of suckerpunches and then they go to five at the back and four in front with just a threat breaking.

“It’s been an emotional few weeks and the boys have put so much into it.”