Whitehill Welfare 4-2 Gala Fairydean Rovers

With three games left, Whitehill Welfare are looking to finish the season with a flourish after last weekend’s impressive 4-2 win over Gala Fairydean Rovers

The match had no real implications for either side, with both having been confirmed as safe from relegation last Wednesday night.

An incredible opening five minutes would ultimately put the game beyond the visitors, with Whitehill gleefully capitalising on another slow Gala start to rack up a two-goal lead inside four minutes.

The home side forced a corner after two minutes, and winger Jack Wright’s low cross was headed in by Fabio Neto from just inside the six-yard box.

Gala’s heads dropped, and Whitehill duly doubled their lead just a minute later.

Mark Smith took the ball from his goalkeeper and drove 40 yards before dispatching a deep cross to Kyle Mitchell, who put the ball through ‘keeper Lewis Muir’s legs in acres of space inside the Gala box.

Rhys Craigie got himself onto the scoresheet, and GFR back into the game, with 37 minutes gone. as the midfielder made no mistake from ten yards to fire beyond Jardine.

Craigie’s effort at dragging his team back into contention was foiled ten minutes into the second half as the home side further stretched their advantage.

Lewis Muir made a great save to deny McCraw, but the ball fell back at the toes of the striker who wasn’t going to miss second time round and fired the ball into the net.

Whitehill scored again with six minutes remaining, through former Hawick Royal Albert striker Josh Morris.

He stepped up to curl an unbelievable free kick beyond Muir, who was left with no chance as the ball dipped and swerved all the way from the wide left position that it was taken from.

Grant Rose grabbed a consolation for the visitors to make it 4-2 in stoppage time.