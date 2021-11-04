Ashley Storrie

Yes, the Gilded Balloon isn’t just for August and Leith Social, a new initiative from the all-year-round comedy producers promises three 'stellar evenings of live comedy, cabaret, and music​' with ​a few surprises thrown in along the way for good measure​.

Featuring a bill of local​ talent and Fringe favourites, ​Leith Social will run on three consecutive Thursdays - ​November​ 25 and ​December ​9 and ​16​, when patter, pints and pals will be the order of the night.

Producers ​Karen ​and ​Katy Koren, ​joint artistic ​d​irectors at Gilded Balloon​, say, "We’re so excited to be presenting a brand-new monthly show just around the corner from our year-round offices in Leith.

​"​We’ve wanted to present shows in this incredible part of town for a while and we hope that Leith locals and those from across Edinburgh come down to enjoy some top-class comedians, musicians, and cabaret acts all whilst enjoying The Pitt’s delicious food and local bev selection​."​

The opening night, which will be hosted by comedy circuit stalwart Jay Lafferty, features winner of the Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian of the Year award Sam Lake, Amelia Bayler, who writes songs about anxiety and snacks​, So You Think You're Funny finalist Kathleen Hughes, and has music from local singer, Amy Reader.

​Headlining the evening will be Ashley Storrie​,​ best known for her pop culture parodies like Tanya Potter, Scottish Game of Thrones and Scottish ​L​ittle ​Mermaid​, work that led to her being described as, “​a​ total revelation​,​” by Dawn French.​​

Funny woman Lafferty returns on December 9​, when it is Bathgate's Fern Brady that headlines. Featured as one of Vogue’s Top 5 Female Comedians, ​Brady, a ​former mental health worker and patient​ ​​is known for her fiery stage presence, bravado and passionate voice on social issues. Now one of Scotland's be​s​t-loved and most out-spoken live comics​, ​​Brady will be no stranger to viewers of ​Live at the Apollo, 8 out of 10 cats and ​Dave's British As Folk. ​

Joining her on the bill will be 2016's Scottish Comedian of the Year, Rosco McLelland​, and Liam Farrelly,​ who​ won this year's Frog and Bucket's World Series Comedy Competition​.

Rae Brogan​ completes the comedy line-up with music ​on the night supplied by ​ground-breaking funk band​, High Fade​.​

The final Leith Social, on December 16, ​sees Christopher MacArthur Boyd take over hosting duties to introduce ​​Susan Riddell, Amanda Hurst ​and headlining ​character comedian Jesus L'Oreal,​ who depicts Jesus as a fitness and lifestyle guru​ turned influencer.

Music will come from Edinburgh​-​based ​nine​-piece funk behemoth​,​​ ​Jimi Get Your Funk On.

All three ​Socials begin at 8pm and end at 10pm, with doors open ​from ​6pm​. Suitable for ages 16+, under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Booking for groups of eight or more will receive a 20% discount.

Gilded Balloon presents…​ ​L​eith Social, The Pitt, Pitt Street, November​ 25​, December​ 9 & 16, £12.50​, ​https://bit.ly/3GG7gdU

