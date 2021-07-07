Cameron Blakely and Samantha Womack as Morticia and Gomez Addams

Womack who spent some of her formative years in the Capital recalled during a previous visit that she had fond memories of being a Mod in Edinburgh revealing, “I absolutely loved it. Laced gloves, winkle picker boots and riding on the back of my boyfriend’s scooter… it was such an iconic time and I associate my time in Edinburgh with the fashion of the day. I also vividly remember getting stuck on Cramond Island. The views were beautiful.”

Still best remembered as Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1 soap, Womack first played Morticia in UK premiere of the musical at the Festival Theatre in 2017 and is no stranger to city stages; Womack won rave reviews in 2019 for her starring role in the acclaimed touring production of The Girl on the Train and was back again in 2020 to star in Dial M For Murder.

For those who missed the production first time around, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

The musical is based on the characters created by American cartoonist Charles Addams in 1938 as single-panel cartoons which were published in The New Yorker. In 1964 those cartoons spawned a live-action TV series and, in 1977, a TV film. There was also an animated series in 1973 and the films The Addams Family in 1991 and Addams Family Values in 1993. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2010 after a try out in 2009 and the UK premiere opened at the Festival Theatre in April 2017 before embarking on a major UK tour.

With a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy, is directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David and produced by Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics, who have now announced the full casting for the musical comedy’s return.

Also back from the original cast are Grant McIntyre as Pugsley Addams and Valda Aviks as Grandma. They will be joined by Scott Paige, who recently appeared in the Channel 4 reality show The Circle, as Uncle Fester, Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams, Sean Kingsley as Mal Beineke, Kara Lane as Alice Beineke, Ahmed Hamad as Lucas Beineke and Ryan Bennett as Lurch.

The cast will be completed by Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives, Sean Lopeman, Roxanne Couch, Oonagh Cox and Joshua Robinson.