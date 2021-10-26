Lady Rampant

Camp Christmas party nights will be the order of the season at the Apex Hotel, on the Grassmarket, where Scotland’s very own ‘International Lioness’, drag queen Lady Rampant, and her friends are set to bring some extra-special glitz and glam to the winter months.

Lady Rampant​, ​who honed her art in Amsterdam before returning to Scotland​, ​will be joined by some of the country’s top drag artistes, including​ ​Edinburgh’s Violet Grace, Eli Buck and Chanel O’Conor​, when Apex Hotels launch their ​full-on festive part​ies​ with a twist​; expect Blitzen’s bingo and the chance to​ ​sashay away on the dance floor.

​Host of the evenings, Lady Rampant, says, "I’m over the moon to be working in​ ​collaboration with Apex Hotels this year to bring some fabulous Christmas entertainment to​ ​Scotland. After being locked down at Christmas last year, it’s fair to say we deserve more than ever​ ​to get out this year and celebrate.

"I’m also grateful for the opportunity to create an inclusive space for drag performers and audience​ ​members alike where we can pop the bubbly and have a camp old time.

"The most exciting thing for me is showcasing what the Scottish Drag Scene has to offer during the​ ​party nights, hopefully introducing new audiences to local drags for the first time. We have a truly​ ​incredible drag scene in Scotland and the more people who see that, the better​.”

Kim Wilkinson, Group Sales Director for Apex Hotels, ​adds, "​We’re absolutely thrilled to be​ ​introducing a new line-up of events over the festive season - particularly our Drag Party Nights,​ ​which are already proving incredibly popular.

"Lady Rampant and her friends on the bill represent some of the best drag acts Scotland has to offer​, so we've ​no doubt guests joining us for these events will have a fantastic, fun and frivolous evening​ ​celebrating the season in style.

"We’re also offering a host of additional events, from tribute nights and Christmas Fairs to festive​ ​dining and Breakfast with Santa for the little ones, so there’s plenty to choose from across each of​ ​the hotels.”

The Edinburgh ​drag acts lining up to entertain each boast an impressive record. Violet Grace​, known as the ​‘​Bendy Queen of Edinburgh​', is a ​member of the Capital’s legendary drag house, The Hoose of Rabbit. She is also resident at​ The Rabbit Hole, at CC Blooms bar.

Meanwhile, Eli Buck​, is the Capital’s Premier Drag King​ and ​Chanel O’Conor​, ​Scotland’s richest woman​ has been described as ‘Austrian vintage royalty meets Scottish

drag glamour’. ​O'Conor ​also hosts the weekly drag show, Tracks, at the Subway​ ​Cowgate​.

The Christmas Drag Party Nights form part of Apex Hotels’ festive line-up. Party-goers keen to​ ​celebrate after last year’s lockdown Christmas can ​also ​choose ​from​ ​tribute nights ​ ​​ABBA at the Apex, Bublé ​&​ Bubbles​,​ and Getting Festive with Freddie Mercury.

