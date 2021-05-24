Jazz & Blues Festival comes to the capital

The programme will be announced next month

There will be over 40 digital events, including 20 concerts streamed live from Assembly Roxy with a small audience.

The full programme will be announced on June 8, as audiences can expect a host of familiar faces, including homegrown and international favourites.

Tickets for events will be sold separately, but a Festival Pass will grant access to everything online.

Curtis Stigers and Jools Holland at the Festival Theatre have both moved to July 2022.

More more information visit https://edinburghjazzfestival.com/