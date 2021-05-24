Jazz & Blues Festival comes to the capital
This year's Edinburgh Jazz & Blues Festival will take place from July 16-25.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 10:31 am
Updated
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:42 pm
There will be over 40 digital events, including 20 concerts streamed live from Assembly Roxy with a small audience.
The full programme will be announced on June 8, as audiences can expect a host of familiar faces, including homegrown and international favourites.
Tickets for events will be sold separately, but a Festival Pass will grant access to everything online.
Curtis Stigers and Jools Holland at the Festival Theatre have both moved to July 2022.
More more information visit https://edinburghjazzfestival.com/
Also this summer, Edinburgh Festival Carnival will move online for a range of performances and workshops from July 16-18.