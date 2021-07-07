Marti Pellow

The tour will bring the singer to The Playhouse, where he previously starred in the hit musicals Chicago, Witches of Eastwick and Evita, on April 17, 2022, and he's keen to let fans know the part they played in making the show happen after they engaged with him during lockdown sessions on his social media platforms.

He said, “Throughout lockdown I was inundated by beautiful messages from fans asking me to please organise a tour once we come out of these terrible times. Twelve million people tuned in for the lockdown sessions and each one inspired me to make this tour happen. I finally wanted to put together a show that would celebrate all the wonderful music throughout my career that I fell in love with again through the sessions."

He continued, "All through lockdown, when I could only communicate with my fans through my social media platforms, fans would ask me to sing songs from the beginning of my career right up to the present day. It was a joy to get such great feedback from everyone and got me thinking about a greatest hits tour, where we could all enjoy those songs again and where I could enjoy singing them.”

The new dates will be added to those already announced with extra tickets being released for the Aberdeen Music Hall gig on 11 November 2021. November gigs at the Perth and Royal Concert Halls are sold out.

The 56-year-old, a founding member of Wet Wet Wet scored his first chart success in the Eighties with hits such as With a Little Help from My Friends, Sweet Surrender, Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around. He quit the band in 1999 and although Wet Wet Wet reformed in 2004, Pellow again left, to pursue a solo career, in 2017.

Announcing the new dates, he said, "I am bowled over with the demand for our sold out November tour. As a thank you to fans we are delighted to be adding an April tour of Scotland. During the sessions I also got to cover songs from other songwriters that were either favourites of mine... I think they resonated with everyone so much that I’m looking forward to including some of them in the shows. And of course not forgetting my new album Stargazer that came out in March and where I finally got to write the songs that let me pay homage to all my heroes.

"I can’t wait to sing those songs live for the first time. You spoke and I listened. This brand new Greatest Hits tour is about finally being able to come together to celebrate love, life, and remember those we may have lost along the way. Most of all, it’s about enjoyment and celebrating the here and now."

Pellow will also play the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, on April 14, Dundee's Caird Hall on April 15 and The Ironworks in Inverness on April 16.

Tickets for all four concerts go on sale Friday 9 July from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

