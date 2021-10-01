No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond

Yes, ​Daniel Craig's final outing as ​007 opened 13 per cent​ up on ​2015's Spectre ​and has fuelled a resurgence of Bond-mania with No Time To Die currently showing in 772 cinemas, making it the biggest UK cinema release ever.

The film has also spawned a slew of research into Ian Fleming’s super spy. Want to know who was to ‘booziest’ or ‘baddest behaved’ Bond? Then, let’s start with their bar bills.

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond and Ana de Armas as Paloma

Over six decades, one constant remains, Bond loves a ​M​artini​ - ​shaken not stirred​.​ However, as an employee of ‘M16’​ his expenses are paid by UK taxpayers. With this in mind, personal finance experts Ocean Finance ​set out to ​uncover which Bond has rack​ed​ up the biggest bar tab​.

​Watching all 24 films, they found ​Roger Moore’s Bond​ spent ​£2,427​, Sean ​Connery’s £1,271​, ​Craig’s £798​, Pierce ​Brosnan’s £773​, Timothy ​Dalton’s £76​ and George Lazenby’s £56, although the latter two did just one film a piece. ​

Elsewhere, research by gaming consultants Casino Scores, worked out that ​​it costs £32.3 million to ‘be Bond’​ after they totalled the cost of ​his​ wardrobe, gadgets and vehicles.The cost of the wardrobe worn by Craig in his movies is £154,334.89, including the Tom Ford custom mother-of-pearl ​'JB' engraved ​cufflinks in Spectre, at £74,500, and a Giorgio Armani leather jacket worn in Casino Royale​,​ ​at £4,800.​With all his gadgets valued at £82,376.60​, ​the highest priced individual item​ is the Anderson Wheeler 500 Nitro Express Double Rifle seen​ ​in Skyfall, at £15,500.​The value of all his vehicles comes to £32.1 million, the Agusta Westland AW101 Helicopter in Skyfall costing a whopping £21,000,000, and don’t forget the Pruva Regina yacht at £8,400,000 or the signature Aston Martin DB10​ from Spectre at​ £1,400,000. ​​

No Time To Die: Daniel Craig as James Bond

Ladies man or love rat? ​That's the question Fluttr Dating analysed to discover which 007 is the worst behaved. ​​

Moore​'s incarnation proves the least faithful secret agent, climbing into bed with a woman once every 46 minutes 37 seconds, when averaged across his films. ​He ​also bed​s​ the most women​, ​19 in seven movies​.

Second is Lazenby, despite only appearing in one film, his Bond has sex with a different partner, three in all, every 47 minutes 20 seconds. Connery is​ ​third, sleeping with a Bond girl every 54 minutes, ​that's​ 13 lovers​. He’s followed by Brosnan’s with nine sexual partners​, one​ every 56 minutes 20 seconds. Dalton’s four happen every 66 minutes​, while Craig’s six​, make ​one every 90 minutes 10 seconds. You can see the times are changing.As for the ​baddest behaved Bond​, Craig's Bond ​claims that title with the blond 007 misbehaving every ​one​ minute and 40 seconds across his ​first ​four films. Second, Brosnan​'s 007​ commit​s a bad deed every ​three​ minutes and 34 seconds, while third, Moore’s, bad behaviour occurs every ​four​ minutes and 45 seconds. For original Bond, Connery​, it’s every ​five minutes ​21 ​seconds​.

Looking ahead, a final release just dropped revealing ​Rege-Jean Page ​is the popular choice ​to take over from Craig after bookmaker William Hill ​made the 31-year-old Londoner 5/2​ favourite to be the next 007.

