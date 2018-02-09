Ballet West’s first-time tour of the classic Giselle ou les Wilis

Ballet West brings its brand-new production of the classical ballet, Giselle ou les Wilis to the EICC, Edinburgh, on Saturday, February 17.

The new production features two outstanding young dancers, Natasha Watson and Uyu Hiromoto, sharing the lead role of Giselle.

This is the first time that Ballet West has toured Giselle in a production by the company’s choreographer and artistic advisor Daniel F Job.

Natasha, from Falkirk, a graduate of Ballet West, is now a lecturer and principal dancer with the company. She has danced with Scottish Ballet and English National Ballet.

Uyu, who is from Japan, is a third-year student.

Both Natasha and Uyu have achieved the Royal Academy of Dance’s Solo Seal.

They will be partnered by Ballet West’s senior principal dancer Jonathan Barton, dancing the role of Count Albrecht.

Nearly 100 of Ballet West’s students, together with guest artists, and students from Ballet West’s Glasgow and Edinburgh Associates, will take part in the tour.

Giselle is described as a ballet-pantomime in two acts. It was first performed in Paris in 1841. Daniel F Job’s choreography for Ballet West’s talented young company is based on the revivals of Marius Petipa.

Gillian Barton, Ballet West’s principal, said: “For students on the Hons Degree and HND courses our popular annual tours provide invaluable experience in performing for audiences in many different venues across Scotland.

“The annual classical ballet tours provide an essential element of the training as dance artists of the future and a wonderful opportunity for students to dance alongside experienced professional dancers.

“The high artistic standards achieved in our productions never fail to attract appreciative audiences of all ages.”

For more information, go to www.balletwest.co.uk