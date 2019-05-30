Canada’s Celtic supergroup Còig are ready to put on a party

Lively Celtic supergroup from Canada’s Nova Scotia, Còig, have announced a series of live dates across the UK this summer as they take their new 2019 album ‘Ashlar’ on tour.

And one of their gigs will be at the Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, on Friday, June 7.

The UK leg of the tour follows a popular series of runs throughout North America for the quartet who continue to stun crowds with their non-traditional, exciting playing of traditional trad music.

Comprising Darren McMullen (guitar, mandolin, mandola, banjo, bouzouki, whistles, flute, vocals), Rachel Davis (fiddle, viola, vocals), Jason Roach (piano) and Chrissy Crowley (fiddle), the four players of Còig grew up and played together in Cape Breton before they ever considered being in a band.

The result is a magic and creative combination of musical influences and harmonious sounds.

Audiences will be treated to songs from the band’s latest release ‘Ashlar’, meaning ‘a perfect fit’, which was recorded in Dave Gunning’s Wee House of Music studio in Nova Scotia during a brief break in touring.

Fiddler Chrissy Crowley said: “We wanted every track in this album to fit together perfectly – from lively and original sets to more traditional ballads and energetic covers, there’s something for everyone.

“We can’t wait to let audiences hear our new vocal tracks alongside our varied instrumentals and to put on a brilliant show for everyone that comes along.”

The album itself is full of surprises, including Gordon Lightfoot 60’s classic ‘Home from the Forest’ featuring vocals from Darren, and Rachel’s beautiful version of the Gaelic standard ‘O Luaidh’.

There’s also a set of jigs and reels called ‘Time & Tide’ inspired by Chrissy’s new-found passion for joining her brother as crew member on a Cape Breton fishing boat, among many other stunning tracks.

Còig thoroughly enjoy playing live shows, and their enthusiasm rubs off on their audiences.

Darren said: “We really feed a lot on the energy we get from the crowd – everybody is hootin’ and hollerin’ and clappin’ and stompin’. We’re all just having a party together”.

If you’d like to join the party on Friday, June 7, at Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, reserve ticket online at The Brunton or call 0131 665 2240.