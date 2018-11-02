Frenzy of activity is continuing for Breabach with Edinburgh gig

Fresh from the release of their latest album Frenzy of the Meeting, multi award-winning Scottish outfit Breabach are set to play The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, on Friday, November 23.

Continuing to build on the ideas and experimentation from their 2016 album Astar, Frenzy of the Meeting is an explorative and creative body of music that also sees the band take exciting steps towards developing a more expansive sonic landscape.

The albumwas officially released last week and is already attracting rave reviews.

James Lindsay, the band’s double bass player, said: “We’re really looking forward to playing our new album live at The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh. We hope to see fans old and new there on Friday, November 23.”

Their new album was tracked live by the band in June 2018. The band’s aim was to capture the raw essence of the live energy and musical dynamic they have become so well-known for.

A further week of recording followed with a focus on experimentation and sonic production, with the final result being their most adventurous album to date.

Alongside traditional songs and contemporary tunes, there are original compositions from each band member, with the material themed on today’s frenzied experience of global politics, media and the natural world, as well as focusing on the positive fevered hive of innovation, creativity and pioneering music within the Glasgow music scene, to where the band belong.

The theme is further reflected in the hectic two years of touring post release of Astar. In that time the band have picked up ‘Best Folk Band’ and ‘Best Album’ at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards as well as nominations for ‘Best Group’ at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and ‘European Album of the Year’ in the Songlines Music Awards.

As with Breabach’s first two albums, the title is taken from an ancient Piobaireachd that features on the album. Acknowledging and respecting the origins of both the music they play and the roots of the band, whilst embracing the future with new ideas, is a key attribute of the band.

Produced in collaboration with Eamon Doorley, and engineered by Iain Hutchison, Frenzy of the Meeting also features stunning original artwork by Somhairle Macdonald.

