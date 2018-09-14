Funny and heart-wrenching show is definitely a good bet

McLuckie’s Line – a new hit play by playwright Martin Travers and actor Martin Docherty – is touring throughout Scotland this month, with a stop at The Brunton in Musselburgh.

McLuckie’s Line is a raw,hard hitting, yet hilarious, monologue that delves into the wounded soul of Lawrence McLuckie, an unemployed actor and compulsive gambler waiting nervously in a claustrophobic corridor of a Glasgow hospital expecting a phone call from his aloof theatrical agent. An offer of work that will change his life forever– what could go wrong? Place your bets!

Recently diagnosed with cancer and unable to take the oppressive silence of waiting with other people dreading treatment; he reflects on his life, on death and on what it feels to be working class and talented in a business that is more than ever the domain of the privileged few.

Actor Martin Docherty said: “I can’t wait to bring Lawrence McLuckie to the people of Scotland. He’s a complex and delicate character that I know you will love to meet. It’s amazing to play him night after night – he’s the salt of the earth and audiences seem to really connect with him.

“I’m also excited that we will have free post show discussions with the audience each night – I can’t wait to find out about what you think of him and the themes of the play.”

The writing of the play was inspired by a Brian Cox interview in The Stage that the writers read where he said: “We are not really giving enough credence to craft. It is not that there aren’t people who really want to do the job, but that they don’t get the opportunity. They are denied the opportunity ... we don’t attend to the fact that it is a class thing that certain kids have not got access to the theatre any more. For someone like me, starting now would have been virtually impossible.”

The play explores important subjects like men’s health, grief, coming to terms with cancer and struggling with unemployment, but is also packed with humour – crazy actresses, nosy neighbours, reprobate mates, a wee wren in a housing scheme, a Spanish speaking horse anda gun toting Elvis impersonating bookmaker. Ultimately McLuckie’s Line is a love letter to Scottish actors and acting – an unforgettable whirlwind fast, laugh out loud tour de force performance by one of Scotland’s most talented actors.

Playwright Martin Travers said: We are delighted to have received Creative Scotland Open Funding for our Grand National Tour of McLuckie’s Line. I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about a play going on the road. Martin Docherty’s performance as Lawrence McLuckie is spellbinding.

“It’s a working class play for working class people that seems to really connect with every audience. I’ve seen people in tears and stitches of laughter during the performances.”

McLuckie’s Line is at The Brunton,Musselburgh on Friday, September 28. For tickets, see the website thebrunton.co.uk.