Hear the story of the Rolling Stones at Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre

‘The Rolling Stones Story’ – a performance paying tribute to the music of one of the best rock’n’roll bands the world has ever seen – is heading to the Brunton Theatre in Musselburgh.

Essential for any Rolling Stones fan, this enthralling show guarantees an unforgettable Jumpin’ Jack Flash back in time. It’s Only Rock’n’ Roll, but we like it!

Paul Ashworth takes on the role of Mick Jagger. As the leading Mick Jagger double, he was once asked to stand in for the real Mick in a video produced by the man himself!

Paul has appeared on TV and in other media all over the world and fortunately happened to be a huge Rolling Stones fan before the realisation dawned that he probably did look and sound quite a bit like the original.

The Rolling Stones have dominated rock’n’roll music since the 1960s and were at the forefront of the British invasion of bands that conquered the US in 1964.

They led the popularity stakes in the late sixties and early seventies, considered by many as their golden age.

Their live shows are legendary and The Stones musical legacy is up there with the very best. They’ve recorded some of the most phenomenal rock’n’roll songs of all time – (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Paint It Black, Not Fade Away, Honky Tonk Woman, Brown Sugar, Start Me Up, Gimme Shelter to name just a few.

Audiences can now relive all these classic hits and more in ‘The Rolling Stones Story’, an exhilarating, high energy concert celebrating the band’s music. ‘The Rolling Stones Story’ is at the Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, on Friday, November 9.