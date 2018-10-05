Hunt joins Scottish Ensemble in exploring clarinet quintets

Musicians from the UK’s leading string orchestra join forces with clarinettist Matthew Hunt to explore the nuanced beauty of two of the most cherished pieces in the clarinet repertoire – Mozart and Brahms’s clarinet quintets.

Scottish Ensemble welcomes leading clarinettist Matthew Hunt to join them on its Scottish tour, which includes a visit to St Cecilia’s Hall, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, October 9, at 7.30pm.

As well as holding the esteemed position of solo clarinettist with the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen, Matthew is also a member of the Sheffield-based chamber group Ensemble 360.

Mozart and Brahms wrote just one clarinet quintet each, both in the final years of their lives.

But it’s their inherent quality and charm, not only their solitary status, which has always made these quintets stand out amongst each composer’s repertoire.

Mozart’s is now not only one of his best-known pieces, but one of the most cherished in the clarinet repertoire, and it’s easy to see why: moments of understated virtuosity bloom from a soft, calm, mellow beauty.

Brahms’ quintet – modelled on Mozart’s, as so many of his works are – is similarly autumnal in mood, with waves of contemplative major and melancholic minor moods shifting like sunlight.

SE musicians will also perform a movement from a piece by American composer John Luther Adams taken from his first string quartet, written at the age of 59 in tribute to his late friend.

For more information and tickets, go to scottishensemble.co.uk.