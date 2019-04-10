Proud and loud as LGBT awards announce nominees

The Proud Scotland Awards have announced the shortlist for this year’s awards categories. The nominations are as follows: -
Celebrity Ally
Emma Thompson
Annie Lennox
Carol Smillie
Janie Godley
Champion
Tracy McCulloch
James Morton
Mary Wilson
Marcas Mac an Tuarineir
Community
NetworQ Orkney
Proud Ness
Quoir
Aberdeen Taexali RFC
Community Ally
Christine McMurdie
Fiona Dryburgh
JK Rowling
Kathleen Todd
Corporate Ally
Tesco
Barclays Bank
Sky
Clydesdale Bank/Virgin Money
Arts & Media
Undividing Lines
Civil Disobedience
Watercolour Music
Channel 4 (20th anniversary of Queer as Folk)
Frontline
Johanne Mundie
Ross Jackson Police Scotland
Pvt. Andrew McGeachy
Stevie Maybanks Scottish Fire & Rescue
Hospitality
Moxy Group
Prestonfield House Hotel Group
Citizen M
Village Hotel Group
Venue
Salty Dog Dundee
The Waterloo Bar Glasgow
Habana Edinburgh
Riding Rooms Glasgow
Journalist
Cat Harvey
Bryan Rutherford
Gary Robertson
Jamie McIvor
Large Employer
Sky
RBS
Bank of Scotland
Wagamama
Political Leadership
Mhairi Black MP
Kezia Dugdale MSP
Jenny Gilruth MSP
Cllr. Rhiannon Spear, TIE campaign
Retailer
Category is Books Glasgow
Heather Cottage Crafts Arbroath
Co-operative Group
Luke & Jack
Small Employer
Historic Environment Scotland
Burness Paull
Underground Bar
Puddleducks Childcare
Travel
Jet2
Barrhead Travel
Scotrail
Caledonian MacBrayne Ferries
Wedding
The Humanist Society Scotland
Cameron House Hotel
Charmed Floristree
Grand Central Hotel
Sport
Mary Wilson
Christopher Saynt
Robert Forrester
Hotscots FC Edinburgh
Entertainer
Scott Agnew
Cheri Treiffel
Edinburgh Gay Men’s Chorus
Robert & May Miller
Inspiration
Aria Welsh
Maggie Kinloch
Ryan Barr
Lesley Robertson
John Naples-Campbell
Michael Farquhar
The Hall of Fame winner will be announced on the night of the event.
Proud Scotland Awards Event Director Peter Ferguson is delighted with the response the event has had and that so many people took the time to nominate others.
“I think society in Scotland is more accepting of the LGBT community than a lot of other places and we want to give people recognition for that. We are delighted with the wide spectrum of nominees from all over Scotland – it’s also encouraging to see places like Orkney making a stance” he said.
The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony celebrating the country’s LGBT champions on Saturday, June 1 at the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.