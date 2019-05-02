See rapper slowthai in Edinburgh for less than one pound!

Rapper slowthai releases his much-anticipated debut album this month – and has launched his ‘99p Tour’ with all tickets priced at 99p.

His tour will take him to Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on Friday, May 10, one week before his album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ is due out.

The album features a succession of candid snapshots of modern day British life – drugs, disaffection, depression and the threat of violence all loom in slowthai’s visceral verses, but so too does hope, love and defiance.

Standing alongside righteous anger and hard truths, it’s this willingness to appear vulnerable that makes slowthai such a compelling storyteller, and this album is a cultural document, testament to the healing power of music. slowthai said: “Music to me is the biggest connector of people.

“It don’t matter what social circle you’re from, it bonds people across divides.

“And that’s why I do music; to bridge the gap and bring people together.”

slowthai is at Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh, on Friday, May 10. For tickets – all 99p – go to slowthai