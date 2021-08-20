Doors open on the hidden treasures of Midlothian

Mavisbank House, Loanhead, Midlothian

Twelve venues that are not normally open to the public, or which usually charge for entry, will welcome visitors in person, free of charge.

Venues include Mavisbank House, and a new addition to the programme – Mayfield and Easthouses Church.

At Cousland Smiddy, visitors can watch blacksmithing demonstrations throughout the day, while guided tours of Vogrie House are also available.

Cousland Smiddy.

Whether you want to find out more about local history and architecture, learn about the industrial heritage of Midlothian, or simply bring the family along for a great day out, the programme has something for everyone.

“With the lifting of most Covid restrictions, this year’s Doors Open Day promises to be an extra special day out,” said Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Councillor Russell Imrie.

“Midlothian has always been a keen supporter of Doors Open Day, and this year is no exception. It offers visitors and local people the opportunity to learn more about our unique heritage and fascinating local history.”

You can find the full 2021 Midlothian Doors Open Day programme at www.doorsopendays.org.uk.