First look: EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt in Looking Good Dead ahead of its run at Edinburgh King’s

Adopted from multi-million No 1 best-selling author Peter James' second book in the Roy Grace series, Looking Good Dead follows the stage successes of The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple; They say that no good deed goes unpunished and, hours after finding a discarded USB memory stick, Tom Bryce, inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger.

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.As Albert Square's Ian Beale, the nation has grown up with Woodyatt. Joining the soap in 1985 he’s now the programme’s longest-serving cast member with 36 years service. Currently on an extended break from the soap, Looking Good Dead will be a rare opportunity to see him on stage.Woodyatt is joined in the production by Faye, best known as Megan Macey in Emmerdale, Judy Mallett in Coronation Street and Cheryl Armitage in The Syndicate, who will play Kellie Bryce.

The cast will be completed by Harry Long as Roy Grace, Ian Houghton as Jonas, Leon Stewart as Branson, Gemma Stroyan as Bella, Luke Ward-Wilkinson as Max Bryce, Mylo McDonald as Mick and Natalie Boakye as Janie.

Looking Good Dead comes to the King's Theatre, Leven Street, from 5-9 October, with tickets from £23 available at https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/looking-good-dead

