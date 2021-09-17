Grab your walking boots and celebrate the return of Midlothian's Outdoor Festival

The Midlothian Outdoor Festival returns next month after it was postponed last year due to Covid.

Postponed because of Covid since 2019, this year the Ranger Service has moved the event from the usual August dates to a scaled-down version of the festival running over the weekend of October 8-11.

All the walks are free and you can book by calling 01875 821716.

Enthusiasts can learn more about the past and present of the area around Vogrie to Oxenfoord and Edgehead during a 10 mile walk. Find out about the early railways of Dalkeith while enjoying the countryside and a two and a half mile stroll on the Friday or if you prefer a seat and an interesting talk, there’s a chance to hear about the Esk Valley artists.

An introduction to Nordic walking is on offer as is the 9 Mile Burn to Carlops hill walk for the visually impaired.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for green spaces, Councillor John Hackett (Lab) said: “We’re so pleased the lifting of restrictions allows our Ranger Service to organise what’s one of the most popular events of the year.

“Midlothian has some of the best green spaces in Scotland so the chance to explore what’s on our doorstep while hearing more about the history of the county, and all for free, is a great day out.

“Whether you fancy tackling a ten mile hike or prefer a short ramble, have a look at what is on offer as there really is something for everyone.”

Please wear walking boots and bring waterproofs and a packed lunch and drink if the walk spans lunchtime.

Booking is essential as numbers are limited to 15 participants per walk to help keep people as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.