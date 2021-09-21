Legendary singer songwriter Don McLean to celebrate 50 years of American Pie in Edinburgh
Mr ‘American Pie’ himself, the legendary singer songwriter, Don McLean, has announced he is to return to Edinburgh to celebrate 50 years of his biggest hit single and enduring career.
2021 marks the 50th Anniversary of McLean’s much loved American Pie album and in celebration, the 75-year-old will play the Capital in 2022.
In 1971, McLean released American Pie as a double-A single... it charted within a month, reaching the No 1 spot and making its singer an international star almost overnight. Despite decades of attempted interpretations, the singer has always remained enigmatic as to the song's meaning and the mystery persists to this day.Now, 50 years on, American Pie resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including Somewhere Over the Rainbow. It was also named by the Recording Industry of America a Top 5 song of the 20th Century.
The American Troubadour, who has also had Top 20 singles worldwide with Vincent, Cryin, And I Love You So will play the Usher Hall on Tuesday September 27, 2022. Tickets go on sale on September 24 from https://donmclean.com
In 2002, American Pie was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame and in 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie were auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 million. It’s popularity also continues at karaoke nights across the country and can be heard in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the upcoming Tom Hanks movie Finch.
McLean also has a children’s book due for publication, which is expected to be released in 2022.