Let's Rock set to return to Dalkeith in 2022

Let's Rock Scotland 2022 headliners OMD.

Let’s Rock Scotland 2022 will take place at Dalkeith Country Park on June 18, with Level 42, Squeeze, Five Star and Nick Heyward also performing.

Let’s Rock organisers Nick Billinghurst & Matt Smith commented: “We’ve been humbled by the loyalty and passion of the Let’s Rock family who have stuck with us through what has been an incredibly challenging couple of years.

"We’re so excited to be back with a full summer of shows in 2022 with what we believe is our best ever line-up.

"We genuinely can’t wait to see you all there.”