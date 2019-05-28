Loanhead 350 - programme of events

Here is the full Loanhead 350 line-up, marking the town’s 350th anniversary.

Events are being staged by 26 different groups and involve 25 different venues in and around Loanhead.

Tue 28th May

BOOK LAUNCH - The programme of events commences with the launch of “Loanhead – The Story of a Barony, a Burgh and a Community” by Alan McLaren, published to coincide with the Loanhead 350 celebrations. This will be the first opportunity to purchase copies of this long anticipated work on the history of our town. On this launch day, a sales point will operate from 2-8pm in the garden of the author’s home at 23 Polton Road, Loanhead.

LOANHEAD BOOK GROUP - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 6.30pm – 7.30pm. Make new friends over a cuppa and a biscuit and be introduced to books you would never normally read. All welcome.

Wed 29th May

LODGE ST LEONARD, LOANHEAD & LASSWADE No.580 OPEN EVENING - Masonic Hall, Clerk Street. 7-9pm. The hall will be set out in the same manner as for a lodge meeting and members will be on hand to answer any questions.

WALKING FOOTBALL - Bayne Memorial Hall, Burghlee Crescent. 2.-4pm. New participants welcome for this fun fitness activity for over 50’s.

LEARN DIGITAL SKILLS WORKSHOP - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue.

11am-12.30pm. If you need help to get more from your tablet or smartphone, then come along to this friendly drop-in interactive workshop and of course enjoy a cuppa too!

Thu 30th May

KNIT & KNATTER - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 6.30-7.30pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? Maybe you’re an experienced knitter. Whatever category you might fall into, this group is for you. Be part of our “Yarn Bombing” task and help brighten up Loanhead for the Loanhead 350 celebrations.

LOANHEAD 350 – A CELEBRATION IN FLOWERS - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 2-6pm. The history of Loanhead depicted in a series of beautiful floral displays and arrangements. There will also be a display of photographs of old Loanhead. The newly published book on the history of Loanhead will be on sale on each of the three days of this event, with the author present on this day. Admission £3, children free (includes refreshments). Proceeds to Gala funds.

LEGO CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 3.30pm. A kids and bricks’ club for ages 8+ (or accompanied by an adult) with weekly challenges.

BOOKBUG BEDTIME - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 6-6.30pm. A special bedtime edition of Bookbugs for 0 – 4 year olds. Join us for some soothing songs and rhymes at bedtime.

Fri 31st May

LOANHEAD 350 – A CELEBRATION IN FLOWERS - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 11am-4pm. The history of Loanhead depicted in a series of beautiful floral displays and arrangements. There will also be a display of photographs of old Loanhead. Admission £3, children free (includes refreshments). Proceeds to Gala funds.

TEA & CHAT - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 10.00 am. All welcome.

CODING CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 3-4pm. Learn how to create your own interactive stories, games, music, websites, and more! Ages 8+. Booking required – contact Loanhead Library – loanhead.library@midlothian.gov.uk / 0131 444 9032.

BREWERY TOUR - Stewart Brewing, Bilston Glen Industrial Estate at 7pm. Join us for a two hour tour of our brewery which will include up to five beers, nibbles, the history of Stewart Brewing, plus an opportunity to quiz your tour guide on any beer related questions that pop into your head. £15 per person. Book online at https://www.stewartbrewing.co.uk/brewery/brewery-tours.

LOANHEAD PRIMARY SCHOOL – SCHOOL FAIR - Ramsay Campus. Check school announcements for times and further details.

Sat 1st June

LOANHEAD 350 – A CELEBRATION IN FLOWERS - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 11.00 am – 4.00 pm. The history of Loanhead depicted in a series of beautiful floral displays and arrangements. There will also be a display of photographs of old Loanhead. In addition, guest organist, Joan Proven, will perform an organ recital at 3pm. Admission £3, children free (includes refreshments). Proceeds to Gala funds.

THE HISTORY, HERE AND NOW OF SPRINGFIELD MILL AND MAVISBANK - Meet at entrance to Springfield Mill Local Nature Reserve, Polton, EH18 1JZ. 2-4pm. Join the Ranger Service and Friends of Springfield Mill for a little ramble of 2 miles around these two beautiful next door neighbours set deep in the North Esk Valley. Suitable for all ages. Free, but pre-booking essential, call 01875 821716 (Fri – Mon).

FOOTBALL FESTIVAL - Burghlee Park at 10am. A 5-a-side football event for 2011 boys (7-8 years) involving around 10 teams from clubs in the Midlothian, East Lothian, South East Edinburgh and Borders areas.

BOOKBUG -Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 10-10.30 am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

MIXED TRIPLES BOWLING FOR THE LOANHEAD 350 CUP - Loanhead Bowling Club, Kennington Avenue from 10am. Loanhead Bowling Club, Loanhead MW Bowling Club and Polton Bowling Club will compete in a special competition for the Loanhead 350 Cup.

Sun 2nd June

MAVISBANK DETECTIVES! FAMILY TRAIL - Down in a hidden valley on the River Esk is Mavisbank – a 300 year old ruined house full of secrets and stories waiting to be explored! Come along at 11am to join an exciting trail discovering strange buildings, searching for old pathways, and hunting for clues about the past! Free, but limited space and booking is required – contact Ross@elgt.org.uk / 0131 445 4025. All children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult and sturdy footwear is essential! Meet onsite at the interpretation panel off the riverside path. Access from Loanhead via Polton Road, with limited parking at the bridge in Polton and Mavisbank just a short walk along the riverside path.

SUNNY SPRINGFIELD SUMMER POND DIP - Springfield Mill Local Nature Reserve, Polton EH18 1JZ. 1.-3pm. Follow the signs to the Ranger where you will take a dip into the deep for newts, fish and watery mini beasts. No need to bring any fishing clobber as we have nets, trays and magnifiers to explore for the afternoon. Free and suitable for all ages. No pre-booking required – just drop in.

Mon 3rd June

BOOKBUG - a Loanhead 350 event

Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 10-10.30am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

Tue 4th June PHOTOGRAPHIC EXHIBITION – An exhibition of photographs of Loanhead people from previous eras will be held in Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, during normal library opening hours. Continues until Thursday 27 June.

Wed 5th June

BOXING CLUB – OPEN NIGHT - Boxing Gym in MacTaggart Scott Works’ Canteen, Hunter Avenue, 6.30 pm – 8.30 pm. Come along and find out more about the MacTaggart Scott Boxing Club. New junior and adult boxers welcome. We also offer boxercise (no contact) classes.

WALKING FOOTBALL - Bayne Memorial Hall, Burghlee Crescent. 2-4pm. New participants welcome for this fun fitness activity for over 50’s. Organisers – Loanhead Miners’ Youth FC.

MINI BEASTIE HUNTING FOR TINY TODDLERS - Straiton Pond Local Nature Reserve, EH20 9NH. Meet at entrance to Straiton Pond, opposite McDonalds. 1-2.30pm. Suitable for under 5’s. Join the Ranger Service to make a collection of the weird and wonderful bug and insect life in the woodlands and water. Free, but pre-booking is essential. Call 01875 821716 (Fri – Mon).

BRASS BAND CONCERT - Loanhead Miners’ Club (Main Hall). The Loan. 7.30 pm. Featuring MacTaggart Scott Loanhead Band, Loanhead Youth Brass Band and Loanhead Brass Roots. Tickets £6 (under 16’s free). Tickets available on the door.

ARMY CADETS’ OPEN EVENING - Army Cadet HQ, King George V Park (behind the Leisure Centre). 6.30pm – 8.30pm. In addition to welcoming everyone to gain an insight into the activities of the Army Cadet Force, there will be an inflatable obstacle course to try out and refreshments will be available.

LEARN DIGITAL SKILLS WORKSHOP - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 11am-12.30pm. If you need help to get more from your tablet or smartphone, then come along to this friendly drop-in interactive workshop and of course enjoy a cuppa too! Organisers – Volunteer Midlothian.

JUDO – OPEN FREE SESSION - Croft Suite, The Loan. 6–6.45pm. Come along and try the Olympic sport of Judo. It’s fun, keeps you fit and builds confidence. Free introductory lesson.

Thu 6th June

LEGO CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 3.30 pm. A kids and bricks’ club for ages 8+ (or accompanied by an adult) with weekly challenges.

KNIT & KNATTER - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? Maybe you’re an experienced knitter. Whatever category you might fall into, this group is for you. Be part of our “Yarn Bombing” task and help brighten up Loanhead for the Loanhead 350 celebrations.

Fri 7th June

PARADYKES PRIMARY SCHOOL SUMMER FUN DAY - Paradykes Primary School, Mayburn Avenue. 9.30 am – 11.30 am.

Lots of fun with stalls, games, inflatables, entertainment, hot dogs, refreshments, ice cream van and lots more.

TEA & CHAT - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 10am. All welcome.

CODING CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 3-4pm. Learn how to create your own interactive stories, games, music, websites, and more! Ages 8+. Booking required – contact Loanhead Library – loanhead.library@midlothian.gov.uk / 0131 444 9032.

BREWERY TOUR - Stewart Brewing, Bilston Glen Industrial Estate at 7pm. Join us for a 2 hour tour of our brewery which will include up to five beers, nibbles, the history of Stewart Brewing, plus an opportunity to quiz your tour guide on any beer related questions that pop into your head. £15 per person. Book online at https://www.stewartbrewing.co.uk/brewery/brewery-tours.

JUDO – OPEN FREE SESSION - Croft Suite, The Loan. 2.45 pm – 3.30 pm. Come along and try the Olympic sport of Judo. It’s fun, keeps you fit and builds confidence. Free introductory lesson.

Sat 8th June

POP UP SHOP - Fountain Green. 9.30 am – 11.30 am. Your chance to obtain tickets for Gala events such as the Tea Dance and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, bunting, copies of the programme supplement and copies of the new book on Loanhead’s history.

THE HOP RUN - Three waves of start times: 12.30pm, 1.15pm & 2pm. In association with Durty Events, Stewart Brewing bring you the 10K Hop Run, beginning at Rosslyn Chapel and finishing at the brewery in Bilston Glen Industrial Estate, where there will be live music, street food and, of course, a celebratory beer waiting for you. Over 18’s only to run, but under 18’s welcome to cheer you on at the finish line at Stewart Brewing where you are welcome to stay and enjoy the music and beer until 8.00 pm. Enter online https://www.durtyevents.com/event/hoprun/ £30 pp (includes event t-shirt, bottle opener medal, your first beer and entertainment at Stewart Brewing HQ all day). Entries close June 2

BOOKBUG - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 10-10.30am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

Sun 9th June

THE LINK OPEN DAY - The Link, 5 Mayburn Walk. 1-4pm. Join us at The Link for food and refreshments and see what we have to offer. With stalls, activities and performances from our user groups, outdoor entertainment and a bouncy castle. We may even have a celebrity guest along to open our event!

COMMUNITY PLANTING EVENT - Fountain Green. 12 noon. Midlothian Council is no longer planting out flower beds at locations such as Fountain Green. We are community volunteers who have taken on the planting and subsequent maintenance of these prominent public flower beds. Come along and help us plant out the flower beds for the summer and find out more about our plans to keep Loanhead looking its best. More information is available on our facebook page.

Mon 10th June

BOOKBUG - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 10-10.30 am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

LOCAL HISTORY WALK - Join local historian and author Alan McLaren for a walk back in time in Loanhead’s High Street. 6.30pm for approximately one hour. This is a free event, but places are limited and pre-booking is essential. Call 0131 440 3830 to book. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be re-scheduled.

Tue 11th June

NEW AGE CURLING - Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue. 1.30pm – 3pm. Come along and try this fun activity for over 50’s. £2 per person. No booking required.

BRAW BLETHERS - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 1.30pm – 3pm. Come along to this reading group with a difference. The group get together to read and tell stories, using poems, song lyrics, fiction and news articles to spark conversation. Have a cuppa and a good blether. All welcome.

Wed 12th June

HISTORY WALK AT MAVISBANK - Join the Mavisbank Trust at 11.00 am for a guided walk exploring Mavisbank, a house and grounds with almost 300 years of history. Enjoy walking in the peaceful grounds and find out a little about the fascinating history of Sir John Clerk of Penicuik’s summer villa. Free, but limited space and booking is required – contact Ross@elgt.org.uk / 0131 445 4025. All children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult and sturdy footwear is essential! Meet onsite at the interpretation panel off the riverside path. Access from Loanhead via Polton Road, with limited parking at the bridge in Polton and Mavisbank just a short walk along the riverside path.

WALKING FOOTBALL - Bayne Memorial Hall, Burghlee Crescent. 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm. New participants welcome for this fun fitness activity for over 50’s.

LEARN DIGITAL SKILLS WORKSHOP - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 11.00 am – 12.30 pm. If you need help to get more from your tablet or smartphone, then come along to this friendly drop-in interactive workshop and of course enjoy a cuppa too!

JUDO – OPEN FREE SESSION - Croft Suite, The Loan. 6.00 pm – 6.45 pm. Come along and try the Olympic sport of Judo. It’s fun, keeps you fit and builds confidence. Free introductory lesson.

Thu 13th June

LOANHEAD HEALTH WALK - Meet at Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue. 10am. The walk is a free activity for over 50’s. It will last approximately an hour and will return to the leisure centre. Tea, coffee and a chat are on offer after the walk.

HEARTSTART / DEFIBRILLATOR DEMONSTRATION - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 11.00 am. Free. A number of defibrillators are now available at locations in Loanhead. Find out how to use one in an emergency and become a potential lifesaver.

KNIT & KNATTER - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? Maybe you’re an experienced knitter. Whatever category you might fall into, this group is for you. Be part of our “Yarn Bombing” task and help brighten up Loanhead for the Loanhead 350 celebrations.

LEGO CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 3.30pm. A kids and bricks’ club for ages 8+ (or accompanied by an adult) with weekly challenges.

QUIZ NIGHT - EH Twenty Bar & Kitchen, Fountain Place, 8pm. Free to enter – enter on the night.

CROFTERS COUNTRY MUSIC CLUB - Croft Suite, The Loan, 8pm. If you enjoy country & western music, join us at the Crofters Country Music Club when Roots & Wings will be performing. Members £4, non members £5.

Fri 14th June

CARNIVAL PARADE -Floats and decorated vehicles, hundreds of characters in fancy dress, large preserved vehicle section and music from 9 bands. Judging at Fountain Green from 6.30 pm. Parade moves off from Church Street at 7pm.

TEA & CHAT - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan. 10 am All welcome.

CODING CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 3-4pm. Learn how to create your own interactive stories, games, music, websites, and more! Ages 8+. Booking required – contact Loanhead Library – loanhead.library@midlothian.gov.uk / 0131 444 9032.

JUDO – OPEN FREE SESSION - Croft Suite, The Loan. 2.45pm – 3.30pm. Come along and try the Olympic sport of Judo. It’s fun, keeps you fit and builds confidence. Free introductory lesson.

Sat 15th June

BOOKBUG - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 10.00 am – 10.30 am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

STRAITON POND LITTER PICK - Straiton Pond Local Nature Reserve, EH20 9NH. Meet at entrance to Straiton Pond, opposite McDonalds. 10.00 am – 12.00 noon. Suitable for all ages. Help please! We are looking for some kind helpers to join the Straiton Volunteers on our annual litter pick around the pond to keep it looking clean and tidy. Everything you need to pick and spruce the place up is provided.

STRAITON CAMPFIRE CAFE - Straiton Pond Local Nature Reserve, EH20 9NH. Meet at entrance to Straiton Pond, opposite McDonalds. 1pm – 3pm. Suitable for all ages. Marshmallows are on our menu, beautifully caramelised over some campfire flames, followed by hot choc o’clock with Kelly kettles going full steam. Join us to test out your culinary skills in the great outdoors. Free, but pre-booking is essential. Call 01875 821716 (Fri – Mon).

CONCERT FEATURING PENICUIK COMMUNITY CHOIR - Loanhead Parish Church, The Loan, 7.30pm. Tickets available at the door. In aid of Loanhead Parish Church Rwanda Group supporting individuals and families in Rwanda.

Sun 16th June

FAMILY FUN RUN- Starts from the Memorial Park. Entrants should enrol from 10.30 am. Run starts at 11.00 am. Entry is free and all participants will receive a medal. The route this year remains that based on the Memorial Park, Burghlee Park and the Park Avenue Playing Field as used in recent years.

OPEN PAIRS’ BOWLING COMPETITION - Loanhead Miners’ Bowling Green, The Loan. For further information and to enter, please contact Gary Allen at Loanhead Miners’ Bowling Club.

GEMINI POM POM TROUPE -The troupe will perform at Fountain Green, commencing 2.30 pm. Free event, although a voluntary collection will be taken for Gala funds.

POP-UP SHOP - Fountain Green. 1-4pm. Your chance to obtain tickets for Gala events such as the Tea Dance and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, bunting, copies of the programme supplement and copies of the new book on Loanhead’s history.

Mon 17th June

NOVELTY DOG SHOW - Fountain Green, commencing 6.30pm. Come along with your dog and take part in this free and fun event.

BOOKBUG - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 10-10.30am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

Tue 18th June

JUMBLE FOOTBALL -Memorial Park, commencing 6.30pm. Free entry. Open to all boys and girls up to P7. Teams will be selected at the event, with a separate section for younger children.

NEW AGE CURLING - Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue. 1.30-3pm. Come along and try this fun activity for over 50’s. £2 per person. No booking required.

WHISKY TASTING - EH Twenty Bar & Kitchen, Fountain Place. 7pm. £20 per person. Pre-booking required – phone EH20 on 0131 629 0220.

Wed 19th June

CRAFTS ON THE GREEN - Fountain Green, 2-4pm. Join the members of the Loanhead branch of the Scottish Women’s Institute and the Craft ‘n’ Chat Group from The Link who will be displaying the results of their craft activities and offering soft drinks and nibbles. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be relocated to the Croft Suite, The Loan. All welcome.

OFFICIAL OPENING OF FAIRGROUND - Memorial Park. 6-8.30 pm. The Queen Elect and Herald will officially open the fairground at 6.00 pm and, on this opening night, members of the Gala Court will enjoy free rides courtesy of the funfair operators.

POP UP SHOP - Fountain Green. 2-4pm & 6-8pm. Your chance to obtain tickets for Gala events such as the Tea Dance and the Teddy Bears’ Picnic, bunting, copies of the programme supplement and copies of the new book on Loanhead’s history. O

PROMENADE CONCERT - Fountain Green, commencing 7pm and featuring Midlothian Community Concert Band and guests, the Electric Soul Project and Penicuik & Musselburgh BB Pipe Band. Free event, although a voluntary collection will be taken for Gala funds.

WALKING FOOTBALL - Bayne Memorial Hall, Burghlee Crescent. 2-4pm. New participants welcome for this fun fitness activity for over 50’s.

LEARN DIGITAL SKILLS WORKSHOP - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 11am-12.30 pm. If you need help to get more from your tablet or smartphone, then come along to this friendly drop-in interactive workshop and of course enjoy a cuppa too!

GIN & TAPAS EVENING - EH Twenty Bar & Kitchen, Fountain Place. 7pm. £20 per person. Pre-booking required – phone EH20 on 0131 629 0220.

Thu 20th June

TEA DANCE -Loanhead Miners’ Club, Main Hall, commencing 1.30pm. Dancing to live music, refreshments, bingo and raffle. Tickets £2. Available from Chrissie Rygula or Annette Perfect (0131 440 1380) or pay on the day.

LOANHEAD HEALTH WALK - Meet at Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue. 10am. The walk is a free activity for over 50’s. It will last approximately an hour and will return to the leisure centre. Tea, coffee and a chat are on offer after the walk.

LINE DANCING - Loanhead Leisure Centre, George Avenue. 1.15 pm – 2.30 pm. An introductory/taster event for complete beginners in the over 50’s age group. £2 per person. No booking required.

HEARTSTART / DEFIBRILLATOR DEMONSTRATION - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 11am. Free. A number of defibrillators are now available at locations in Loanhead. Find out how to use one in an emergency and become a potential lifesaver.

KNIT & KNATTER - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue. 6.30 pm – 7.30 pm. Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit or crochet? Maybe you’re an experienced knitter. Whatever category you might fall into, this group is for you. Be part of our “Yarn Bombing” task and help brighten up Loanhead for the Loanhead 350 celebrations.

LEGO CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 3.30 pm. A kids and bricks’ club for ages 8+ (or accompanied by an adult) with weekly challenges.

DECORATED SHOP WINDOW COMPETITION - Judging will take place on the afternoon of Thursday 20 June. All local shops and businesses are invited to decorate their premises for the Gala Week.

FAIRGROUND - Memorial Park. 6-8.30 pm.

Fri 21st June

TEDDY BEARS’ PICNIC - A new Gala event for pre-school children. In a large marquee in the Memorial Park at 10am. This is a free event, but tickets must be obtained in advance as capacity is strictly limited.

CODING CLUB - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 3-4pm. Learn how to create your own interactive stories, games, music, websites, and more! Ages 8+. Booking required – contact Loanhead Library – loanhead.library@midlothian.gov.uk / 0131 444 9032.

FAIRGROUND 2 FOR THE PRICE OF 1 NIGHT - Memorial Park. 6-8.30 pm. Special 2 for the price of 1 offer on all rides with vouchers to be found in the Gala programme.

BREWERY TOUR - Stewart Brewing, Bilston Glen Industrial Estate at 7pm.

Join us for a two hour tour of our brewery which will include up to five beers, nibbles, the history of Stewart Brewing, plus an opportunity to quiz your tour guide on any beer related questions that pop into your head. £15 per person. Book online at https://www.stewartbrewing.co.uk/brewery/brewery-tours.

EVE OF GALA ENTERTAINMENT

EH Twenty Bar & Kitchen, Fountain Place. A singer will perform live to entertain customers from 8.30 pm. Organisers – EH Twenty Bar & Kitchen.

Sat 22nd June

LOANHEAD CHILDREN’S DAY - The biggest day in Loanhead’s annual calendar and Midlothian’s oldest and largest local festival. Crowning of the School Queen, processions, traditional ceremonies, children’s sports and lots of entertainment. Fountain Green and Memorial Park.

FAIRGROUND - Memorial Park. 1.30pm-8pm.

Sun 23rd June

CHILDREN’S SPORTS -In the event that the sports scheduled for Saturday 22 June are cancelled due to inclement weather, they will be re-scheduled for Sunday 23 June in the Memorial Park at 2.00 pm.

Mon 24th June

BOOKBUG - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 10-10.30 am. Come along and join a fun session of song and rhyme for 0-4 year olds and their families / carers to enjoy together.

CHATTERBOOKS - Loanhead Library, The Loanhead Centre, George Avenue, 3.45pm – 4.30pm. Chatterbooks is a reading club for children aged 8 – 12 years. Enjoy chatting about your books and have fun with lots of activities and enjoy juice and biscuits at the end. Booking required – contact Loanhead Library loanhead.library@midlothian.gov.uk / 0131 444 9032.

Thu 27th June

AIR CADETS’ OPEN NIGHT - Air Cadets’ HQ, Burghlee Terrace, 7 pm – 9.30pm. Open to anyone interested in finding out more about the Air Cadets.